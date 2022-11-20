Last week we celebrated American Democracy with another free and fair election. Everyone who qualified to vote and wanted to vote, got to vote with the knowledge that their vote would be counted. Nationally, it was a great day for American Democracy and a validation of the principles set forth in our nation’s founding documents. As evidenced by their vote, Americans remain dedicated to their Declaration of Independence and we are a stronger democracy now than we were before Election Day 2022!
Locally, I was on the ballot and came up a few votes short and will not be going to Bismarck to represent District 25 (Richland County) in the legislative session that will meet in early January 2023. Congratulations to the winners: Senator Luick (my election opponent), and Representatives Beck and Mitskog. Best wishes to them as they tackle some very difficult economic and social issues facing our state.
For my part, I will continue to remain engaged with the legislative process and communicate with our elected representatives and other legislators. I expect to follow those issues that appear to be most relevant to our part of the state, including: agriculture, water management (surface and subsurface), economic development and property taxes. In addition, two big challenges for this corner of the state are: 1.) Natural gas development as a primary component of economic growth in our area and 2.) Appropriate funding for the ND State College of Science as it faces formula driven reductions in funding and political pressures from other parts of our state to duplicate the education and skills training provided at NDSCS.
The election is over and now the hard work begins. My approach, going forward, is that we all want the best for our state and local area, that we are all on the same team as we strive to improve the many aspects of our economic future and quality of life here in the great state of North Dakota. May the rapidly approaching legislative session be positive and productive for all involved!