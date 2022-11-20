To the Editor,

Last week we celebrated American Democracy with another free and fair election. Everyone who qualified to vote and wanted to vote, got to vote with the knowledge that their vote would be counted. Nationally, it was a great day for American Democracy and a validation of the principles set forth in our nation’s founding documents. As evidenced by their vote, Americans remain dedicated to their Declaration of Independence and we are a stronger democracy now than we were before Election Day 2022!



Sincerely,

Jim Dotzenrod

Wyndmere, N.D.

