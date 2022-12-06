You know how after a vacation or even a holiday, you feel like you need time to recover from your time off? That’s me this morning. And I didn’t even eat that much turkey, so I can’t blame it on a tryptophan hangover.
Usually, I have a list in my head of topics ready to spew onto the page. Today, not so much, but more than 30 years ago, I committed to writing a column every week, and aside from a few worthy reruns, I’ve kept the weekly pace.
Today, I’m winging it. Hang on. And let me tell you how I got here.
It’s been a while, but when I’ve done book-signings or writing seminars, inevitably, someone will tell me, “I’m going to write a book, too!” I smile politely because I know most of the time it doesn’t happen, because writing a book is hard! A writer told me once, “Writing even a bad book is a college education in itself.” Now, that’s the hard truth.
No one can teach you to write a book. It’s a journey. A discovery. Detours.
I was like most aspiring writers. I was going to write the great American novel, and I suppose I wrote a pretty good one (or two), but when I started writing on that pitiful MS-DOS computer more than three decades ago, I discovered quickly that I was woefully unprepared.
I quickly deduced that in order to get better I had to force myself to write creatively at least once a week. So, I wrote a column. My hometown newspaper, the Brown County News in Frederick, South Dakota, published it with the promise of another the following week, and away we went.
The columns were wildly uneven, some of them just awful, but lo and behold, that first year my column won first place in the South Dakota Newspaper Contest. Proof that I was legit. More newspapers signed on, and then tragedy struck. My favorite columnist, the revered Wayne Lubenow, died. He was funny and poetic and heartfelt. I aspired to be that good.
Since my column filled the void his absence left in many papers, people naturally made comparisons, almost always nice ones, but I didn’t want to be the next Wayne Lubenow, I wanted to be the first me. More importantly, I wanted to be worthy.
I have framed picture of Wayne in my office. I never met him, but through his columns and through stories I’ve heard, I feel like I know him. I suppose just like some of my readers feel they know me. As a writer, sometimes it aches a bit to reveal things, but it’s that ache that connects.
I’m not sure I’ll ever need to write my memoirs. They’re on the pages of quite a few newspapers, bound, filed, and dusty, but the words are always retrievable. Funny stories, friends, the births, the deaths, even a divorce. In my life, my readers saw theirs, scars, warts, laughs, aches, and all.
One thing about column writing, everyone’s got one or two good columns in them. After that, it can be like watching a drowning man. Drowning in ink.
Me? Today, I’m just treading water.
I think writers primarily write for themselves, and if others are entertained by it along the way, all the better. There’s a dichotomy involving writers. Most of us are solitary things, but it’s people who inspire my stories, so when I have to go out for a family or business commitment, I almost always return energized with a head full of ideas.
Funny, I’ve had to force myself, kicking and screaming, to do something I love and couldn’t do without. Let the shrinks sort that one out.
“What does this inkblot look like, Tony?”
“A deadline!”
When aspiring writers tell me about their plans to write, I ask, “So, what do you read?” Sometimes they’ll say, “Oh, I don’t have time to read — I just write.” They are the lost causes.