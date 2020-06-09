As the torrent of current events carries us as a society downstream, it’s easy to forget that life at home goes on,but sometimes it almost doesn’t.
When I started writing this column three decades ago — I probably have editors that are barely that old — I didn’t want to just write humor every week. Because I didn’t think I could. Because some weeks it would feel false. I wanted and needed to write what I feel.
Well, for a few weeks it feels like my family and I have been holding our collective breaths between texts. The first advised us of my mother’s fall down 10 stairs at church, of all places, during a quilting bee. She was carrying a basket of sheets downstairs and missed the railing.
The first reports were grim. A C2 fracture, often called a hangman’s fracture, because it is so often fatal. I thought about Hunter Pinke, a favorite son in these parts, who became a paraplegic in an instant on a Colorado ski slope five months ago.
Mom also had a severely broken humerus and the X-rays looked awful, she also had broken ribs. As we waited for news from my sister Sherry, a registered nurse who was at the emergency room, I reached out to one of Mom’s friends who had been there. Had she been moving her arms and legs? Yes. The Frederick South Dakota Ambulance Squad had put a cervical collar on her neck just to be safe. She’s 80, tough as beef jerky, and active.
I pestered my sister with texts and calls that finally culminated in a call, a surrender, really, from Mom. They’d let her go home — she insisted since she had an RN at her side. She was going to be okay, it seemed, and was funny and cheerful. Some of that I think can be attributed to the painkillers. She claimed she was washing down her meds with Jägermeister.
When I saw her last week she was moving well, all things considered. The rainbow of bruising and swelling has gone down and her black eye is fading, although not entirely back to pink.
Things improved, but now her heart is broken.
On Memorial Day, my sister Patty collapsed in her home from internal bleeding. Her heart stopped in the ambulance, which is a pretty good place for that to happen if it does, but her blood work revealed a 58-year-old woman at death’s door and she was placed on a ventilator.
“Today you came as close as you can to losing a sister,” Sherry told me on the phone.
You can stop reading here if you like, no hard feelings. I’m not a fan of hard-luck stories either, but I’ve been thinking about why they can consume us. Because we’re connected on a deeper level than we imagine in this club we call humanity. We’re reminded that life is as fragile as a butterfly’s wings, and when we see one struggling, we cheer for her to fly again.
Patty was a teenage mother who had to grow up fast. Pregnant young and married at a young age. Her life hasn’t been easy. Few lives are, but in self-defense, we develop dementia specific to hard times. Proud, stubborn, sometimes slyly funny, she carried on. She’s got a good heart and eyes that twinkle when she laughs.
Something was off at Christmas, and not long after our gathering at Mom’s place, Patty was diagnosed with bladder cancer. But she had a fighting chance.
She’s off the ventilator now, but she’s not always able to move her arms and legs on command and she’s foggy about some things. And there’s still that bleeding to figure out.
You know how things are in hospitals these days. Just one person allowed in and that’s been Patty’s husband Dennis, and also Sherry. A few days ago, she put Patty on the line in a call to Frederick.
“Hi Mom.”
Two words were all it took to crumble granite, and when Mom told me about it I crumbled too. Sometimes life’s victories come in increments so small they’re invisible and immense at the same time.
I don’t have an ending for you in this journey so far, but we know Patty has a fighting chance. And God knows she’s stubborn. If you mind pray for Patty, and the next time you’re outside, cheer for the butterflies.
