We met at the cemetery, my brothers and I. Scott had come from Red Wing, Joel from Denver, and me from 12 miles away. Polished granite, names etched in them that will last longer than they did. A cornfield to the north, wheat to the west, all under a brilliant August morning sun.
We paid our respects to Grandpa and Grandma Bender, laughed, talked, and remembered. Then it was time. Time. Arbitrator of all. Plodding when we’re young, when sleep seems a waste, master of sonic speeds when we’re not. Relentless time.
Minutes later we were at the homestead where we’d spent our summers, where Dad had been raised. The small square house on the hill was weathered gray, broken glass windows with a clear-eyed view. Below, the barn, still mottled red, leaning, leaning, groaning softly, appearing ready to fall but stubbornly refusing to do so. She was why we’d come.
It started a month ago when Mary Schlepp stopped me on the street in Ashley and asked if I’d like some barn wood. She and my childhood friend Dwight own the place now. Maybe we could use some wood for picture frames? Dwight offered a trailer if we needed one and the muscle of his loader tractor if we needed that. You never know. Memories can be like a breeze or heavy as a storm-brewed sky. “Take what you want,” Dwight said.
Scott and Joel, a retired contractor, had tools. I’d forgotten my gloves. We started in the house. Barn swallows darted past our ears as we tip-toed across a spongy floor. It was small; it had always been small, even when we were younger and everything was big. Scott pointed out where the old console stereo once stood and recalled playing “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison” repeatedly, music that liberated him, as music should. It was the only record that wasn’t polkas, which is the sort of thing they blast through loudspeakers to make fugitives surrender.
Grandma and Grandpa loved Scotty and “Chole,” the best. I’d been the first grandchild and had my time in the sun, but then came Sherry, Patty, Scott, Joel, and Mike. But Scotty and “Chole” were clear favorites. Grandpa had them pegged for farmers, but Grandma said, “Scotty gonna be a preacher.” She was only off a couple of letters. He’s a teacher.
Scott took the door to the storage space off the big blue bedroom upstairs where the grandkids slept. I got the one from my grandparents’ bedroom. From there to the basement, past the mummified remains of a skunk, long past smelling like anything at all. One overshoe ... some jackets ... old jars ... paint cans...
We reminisced around the coal stoker furnace – we’d grown up shoveling coal and tossing out clinkers even at home. Scott opened the furnace door and managed to pry six Mex-R-Co firebricks loose, one for each kid.
In the barn, the light and the tilted timber cast eerie shadows, but it felt like an embrace. I had a vision of my grandmother squirting milk from a Jersey’s udder to cats dancing on hind legs to catch the stream. Above one door we found faded pencil etchings of recorded history. The purchase of a car in 1934, grain prices, taxes paid, and two names: George and Philephenia Bender, our great-grandparents.
Scott began prying planks from the north side with a crowbar, but Joel eventually rescued him. He’d brought a chainsaw and circular saw, both battery-powered. It was quick, productive work, so Scott will be making picture frames for years. One board had a carpenter’s calculations on it. Forty studs for one wall.
Afterward, my brothers sat on the tailgate of Joel’s truck and I leaned against mine. It had a ceremonial feel to it, a last goodbye to the old girl, perhaps, if Dwight makes good on his plan to burn it down this winter.
We talked about Dad, gone some 27 years now, and how we mark each year we sneak past 55 – his age when he died. We mourned how much was lost. How important it was to do these things. How time with its mysterious agenda waits for no one.
We lamented the grandchildren Dad missed and imagined how they would have delighted him. But time can be an ally, too. Joel’s just become a grandfather, and his chest swells when he talks about that boy. Another Bender. In time, Jaxon’s picture will be framed by that wood and the memories it contains.
It was a good day.
