Editor’s note: Tony is taking the day off. Here’s one we like from 2014.
He was a steely-eyed Russian and just a look was all he needed to keep you in line. But he had a twinkle in his eyes and a soft chuckle that we got to see more in his later years. Grandpa would take a pungent puff from his pipe, lean back and grin when something tickled him. Mischief and rascals, especially, pleased him.
I don’t remember when he started smoking again. My earliest memory is of a grandfather who quit rolling his own cigarettes and then — because he needed some kind of a vice — kept lemon drops all over the house. A few times each year, I buy lemon drops because they remind me of Grandpa Spilloway the same way Sen-Sen and pickled herring — though not together — remind me of Grandma Bender.
In his later years, Grandpa decided that a pipe was not going to kill him any faster than old age, so he reconstituted the habit, but he still kept lemon drops around — to keep the grandkids from smoking, I suppose.
When I was younger, each summer after baseball season ended, I would spend two or three weeks at the farm. My duties were light. I would putt-putt out to the far west pasture in a three-wheeled tractor cobbled together from an old combine to get the cows, a duty that consisted of driving up and bellowing, “C’mon, Cows!” And they would come. If they dawdled or if I was bored, I would send Shep after them to nip their heals and hang from their tails, which explained why some cows on some days produced pure butter. Back at the barn, I threw hay down from the loft for the cows, loving the dusty sweetness and ignoring the inevitable growing collection of light bloody scratches on my arms.
My main forte’ was gopher extermination, and it was here that I learned about economics. The rumor was that someone somewhere, maybe at the Logan County Courthouse in Napoleon, would pay a nickel for every gopher tail. Grandpa matched that nickle, but he had a few stipulations. He would provide the traps, but you had to stake them down well, or you could lose a gopher, a trap and a nickle in one fell swoop. And that was frowned upon.
The second rule involved a .22 single shot rifle. I could use it, but Grandpa charged me two cents a shell as a way of encouraging marksmanship and basic math skills. Not only did you have to hit a gopher on the first shot, you had to knock him away from the hole or he would roll underground and, even in death, deprive you of your nickle — a seven cent reversal. That was a pack of Black Jack gum and a two turns on the peanut machine down at the implement shop. (After you got the peanuts you would lick a finger to get all the rest of the good stuff out of there. That is why I no longer buy peanuts from those machines nor should you. I am not trying to crush the peanut vending machine industry, here, I’m just sayin’.)
With my traps were set, I pursed my lips to make gopher whistles and snared them when they popped up to investigate. I systematically cleaned out three pastures each summer. I made a pretty good living as a gopher trapper until a friend of mine in Gackle told me you could get a quarter for a golf ball at the Gackle Country Club. Fifty-cents for the really good ones!
The thing was, we didn’t know exactly who would buy the balls, but it was a good rumor, and we went to work, harvesting dozens of them, most of them on Hole 2 (I think) where a typical second shot would place you tantalizingly within reach of the green on the other side of a cattail-filled slough. But it would take a strong, perfect shot. Laying up is the smart thing to do, as I learned years later playing the course and after replacing all the balls I retrieved from there as a kid.
I came back to the farm, soggy, smelling like a swamp, and proudly showed Grandpa the day’s catch and explained about the burgeoning used golf ball market. Grandpa decided then and there to buy them all. There weren’t many 50-centers, but it was still a pretty good haul.
Those golf balls rolled around in a desk drawer for years, but it didn’t dawn on me for a long time that Grandpa didn’t golf. Maybe he considered it a good investment. Then again, maybe I missed the twinkle in his eye when he bought them. I may have missed it then, but I can see it now.
I can’t believe we’re out of lemon drops.