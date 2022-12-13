Editor’s note: Tony is taking the day off. Here’s one we like from 2014.

He was a steely-eyed Russian and just a look was all he needed to keep you in line. But he had a twinkle in his eyes and a soft chuckle that we got to see more in his later years. Grandpa would take a pungent puff from his pipe, lean back and grin when something tickled him. Mischief and rascals, especially, pleased him.



Tags