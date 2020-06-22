Iwas mowing in the backyard a couple of weeks ago — better described as haying — when a mourning dove flopped out of the tall grass ahead. At first, I figured it was a mother feigning injury to lead me away from a nest. Any child of the prairie has seen that maneuver.
So I kept mowing.
When I made another round with the mower, the bird was still there, dragging its left wing. He was so weak, I was able to easily pick him up. I know, I know, the experts will tell you to just let nature take its course.
Earlier this year I found a hawk with a broken wing and reported it to Game & Fish, and to be candid, the officer seemed disinterested and irritated by the call. I mean, birds die every day. Mourning doves have a mortality rate of 75 percent in their first year and 60 percent after that. Circle of life, law of the jungle, survival of the fittest, etc. And everyone knows wind towers are giving birds cancer daily. You can’t save them all, right?
But I love birds and I have enough feeders in the yard to qualify as a professional bird caterer. The other day, I counted 15 goldfinches. Some days it looks like a tree full of parakeets. I managed to attract Baltimore Orioles for the first time this year. Significant because the Orioles are my favorite baseball team for reasons I am unable to articulate. After all, Brooks Robinson is 83.
So, with what turned out to be a serious, roof-thumping, window-cracking hailstorm on the horizon and with Red-tailed Hawks circling, I brought the dove to the front steps and put him in a cardboard box to soothe my conscience as much as give him a chance. I didn’t expect it to end well, but I had to try. The wing was raw at the shoulder, but I couldn’t feel any broken bones. Ligament damage, I guessed.
Within a couple of hours, he was drinking thirstily and a while later, chomping birdseed. Unusual for wild birds who are usually too frightened in captivity to eat. I gave him some grass bedding, added calcium grit to his diet, and after a few days transferred him to an old birdcage that I placed in the laundry room. As often as I do laundry, he wouldn’t be disturbed much.
However, the laundry room is also home to the pet dishes, and I’m sure at first it was disconcerting for the young dove to hear a cat meowing for breakfast each morning, but at 15, Squirrel is only interested in food that doesn’t move. We suspect cat dementia, as sometimes Squirrel will stare at a blade of grass like he’s channeling Timothy Leary.
As the days went on, Kevin, as India named him, began eating more and holding his damaged wing into place.
One day, I saw another dove on the clothesline and wondered if she was looking for Kevin.
After a week, our guest was eating ravenously, and when I’d inadvertently startle him while replenishing his food and water, his flapping seemed stronger each time.
Eleven days after the rescue, I took the cage into the yard. I had this awful vision of him crashing and flopping to the ground. All bird doctors are pessimists and for good reason.
Kevin blinked with bright eyes at the blue sky and cocked his head as I opened the door, but he just paced the floor of the cage, keeping an eye on me all the while I softly encouraged him to fly. He seemed to be contemplating his options.
Finally, he flashed out of the opening, flying swiftly, straight and true, to a small maple tree in the yard, where he perched hidden behind a canopy of emerald leaves. I got a lump in my throat. And exhaled.
My bedroom window opens to the shelterbelt behind the house. The birds that live there are seasonal alarm clocks. Pheasants cluck in the fall, and prominent among the summer songs is the soothing coo of the Mourning doves.
I’m glad there’s one more in the choir.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.