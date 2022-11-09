I almost wasn’t able to vote

Growing up, politics was a big part of my family. I remember staying up late on election nights and watching votes come in as men in suits pointed at red and blue maps. The first election I remember was the 2008 presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. I was in elementary school, and every day in the back seat of the bus I would argue with other kids about who was better – at the time that was whoever our parents thought was better.
One of the major impacts of having exposure to politics from an early age was that it helped push me and my siblings to careers that involve it. I went on to become a journalist and my brother works as a campaign manager.
Another big impact is understanding the importance of voting. Oftentimes it can feel like there is very little we can do to make an impact on a larger scale, like everything that happens in the country happens to us instead of happening because of us.
Voting offers a chance to change that. Suddenly, an average person can have an impact on what goes on around them. They can make the decisions they want to make and help get people they like in office.
I have voted every chance I get. I will be honest, it may be a bit cringey but I get excited to vote. Because of that, when I showed up to my polling place for the mid-term elections and was told I couldn’t cast my vote, I was devastated.
Before talking about being denied, I want to give some background information. I moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, from St.Paul, Minnesota, in December 2021. I have lived in North Dakota for nearly a year now. I am a resident of North Dakota. Furthermore, because I have not lived in Minnesota for 183 days, the cut off for Minnesotan residency, I am no longer a Minnesota resident.
I want to make a distinction between who should be able to vote and voting law. I believe that anyone over 18 and who is a resident of North Dakota should be able to vote. Eighteen-year-olds are old enough to understand what is going on in the election. North Dakota residents live here, so what happens in the election will impact them. They deserve to be able to vote.
Voting law is different in my mind. North Dakota has voter ID laws. With these, another stipulation has been placed on voting. You have to have a physical ID in order to vote. This is where my problem started.
Like I said earlier, I moved here from Minnesota around a year ago. I became a resident around spring. I still have a Minnesota driver’s license. I was never informed that I needed to get a ND license before my current one expired.
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, you can use an out of state license for up to 30 days after becoming a resident. I ran into two issues with this rule, one I did not know that it was a rule and two, I didn’t count the days that I was in North Dakota. When the day I did become a resident came and went I didn’t know.
When I found out, a few months ago, I called down to the DMV. I wanted to get things squared away and make sure I was good to go. When I checked with the DMV, I found that transferring licenses would need an appointment, and the next appointment wouldn’t be available until mid-November, after the election.
This was why I was almost not allowed to vote. As elections were approaching, I knew about North Dakota’s voter ID laws. I checked the North Dakota Secretary of State website and saw that I could supplement my lack of a North Dakota address on an ID with a proof of address, something like a paycheck or utility bill.
When I walked up to the front desk at the polling location to let them know I was there to vote, I was turned away. I needed a North Dakota ID, they said, but I couldn’t get one until later this month at least.
I should be able to vote. I am old enough to vote and I live here. The names on that ballot will have a big impact on me, but at that moment, I couldn’t vote.
I went home discouraged. Part of me just wanted to stay home and accept the fact that despite being a North Dakota resident, I wasn’t allowed to vote. I could have easily called it quits and and watched election coverage knowing I wasn’t able to do my part.
After a little while, my editor reached out to me. The poll worker had contacted her telling her that I had been in to vote but wasn’t allowed to. My editor told me to reach out to the Richland County Auditor’s Office and talk to them about what I could do.
Luckily for me, there was something I could do – use what’s called a set-aside ballot. A set-aside ballot is for people in situations like mine, where a North Dakota ID is not available on election day. By using a set-aside ballot, I was able to vote, though that vote will not be counted yet. I will need to provide a valid ID before Monday, Nov. 21, when the ballots are finalized. Once I am able to get the ID from the DMV appointment I have scheduled, I can bring it in to the election officials and get my vote counted.
When I returned to the polls that day, I was recognized. The workers there had also figured out what could be done. With their help, I was able to cast my vote, almost.
Having almost been unable to vote made me think about how voter ID laws impact people who should be able to vote but can’t. I am blessed to be in Wahpeton where the poll workers weren’t so swamped that they could figure out what to do and reach out to someone I know to help fix the situation.
If I had been if Fargo, it may have gone much differently. Long lines to the polls may have stopped the election workers from being able to take the time to help find a solution. Even if they did, it would be unlikely that they could reach out to me in any way.
Voter ID laws can be a barrier to voting. For many, that barrier may not be high, but for others, those barriers can be immense. Even the smallest barriers can stop an already low voting population from having their voices heard.
Voting should not be a prize for a successful visit to the DMV. Voting should be the easiest thing in the world, it is a right and a duty of Americans to vote. Why are there laws that create barriers to stop them?
I understand the fear of voter fraud, the idea that people are cheating in the most important elections can be scary. However, looking at voting fraud rates it is not a big enough issue to warrant creating barriers to voting. Look at Minnesota, the state that I am from and am most familiar with. They have no voter ID laws, same day registration and make it easy for residents to vote. In the 2020 general election, 3,292,997 people showed up to vote, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office. Of those, only three cases of voter fraud were identified according to Heritage.org, which tracks cases of voter fraud. That is one case in every 1,097,665 votes. According to Bloomberg, Minnesota has a .000004% rate of voter fraud since 1979. Yes, North Dakota has fewer cases of voter fraud but, they also have fewer voters and a lower voter turnout.
Why do barriers need to be put up in order to stop a problem that isn’t there? All that voter ID laws do is prevent North Dakotans who have the right to vote from voting.