I almost wasn’t able to vote
Growing up, politics was a big part of my family. I remember staying up late on election nights and watching votes come in as men in suits pointed at red and blue maps. The first election I remember was the 2008 presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. I was in elementary school, and every day in the back seat of the bus I would argue with other kids about who was better – at the time that was whoever our parents thought was better.

One of the major impacts of having exposure to politics from an early age was that it helped push me and my siblings to careers that involve it. I went on to become a journalist and my brother works as a campaign manager.



