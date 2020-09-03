One of the rituals of rural living is getting the mail at the end of the driveway or at the post office. Other rituals include praying for rain, praying for the rain to stop, and prayers for the Minnesota Vikings. Which is counterintuitive because they’re pagans. If you think about it, we’re offering up Christian prayers for them to successfully pillage.
Until recently, things had been going pretty well with mail delivery, and the USPS had largely recovered from the last time (2006) Washington tried to fix something that wasn’t broken.
You’ve seen it in the news — mail’s piling up to the rafters. Bills, payments, periodicals, Social Security checks, and medicines are being delayed. I wouldn’t blame postal workers if they got into someone’s Xanax. They’re expected to do more in less time, with fewer sorting machines. If you applied that to farming, we’d be rolling out the threshing machines about now. Maybe the goal is consistency. Maybe they want the Postal Service to run as efficiently as the rest of Washington, D.C.
The USPS has successfully been delivering freshly-hatched chicks to rural America since 1918, and these days, folks send live crickets, frogs, queen bees — even goldfish and small alligators through the mail. This summer I successfully took delivery of 14 large goldfish for my pond. I thought they were for my pond, anyway. Turns out, they were for the raccoons. They’ve since been forced into vegetarianism because the survivors are too smart, stealthy, and fast. It’s all very Darwinian.
Now, the raccoons are chomping away on my sweet corn, because sweet corn is not very fast. Even I can sneak up on it. I’m guessing the raccoons have to work around the doe that beds down in the garden each night, and I swear to you, eats green beans from a prone position.
The point is all raccoons would be vegans if not for dependable mail delivery, but now some post offices smell like a rendering truck in July because the animals aren’t surviving the trip. Even the flies are dropping like flies.
I smell a rat. Even if decommissioning 671 high-speed sorting machines is warranted by the decrease of First Class Mail, doing so in the middle of a pandemic with an election coming up that will depend upon the successful delivery of mail ballots, is a little like picking out new wallpaper in the living room while there’s a grease fire in the kitchen.
This is democracy we’re talking about. People’s livelihoods. People’s health.
In 2006, in what those of us with suspicious minds thought was an effort to undermine and ultimately privatize mail delivery, Congress buried the USPS in debt by passing a bill requiring the Postal Service to fund pensions 75 years into the future. Imagine if your business had to fund retirement plans for workers that aren’t even born yet. Well, give postal workers credit; those scrappy little buggers tried, but I can tell you from a newspaperman’s point of view, it was a disaster.
The USPS consolidated sorting, which meant a letter had to travel hundreds of miles just to get across town. We couldn’t get newspapers to subscribers in California or snowbirds in Arizona, and when people don’t get their paper, they don’t call the Post Office. They call us, and some of them are very accusatory. Like we singled them out as part of some QAnon conspiracy.
We spent countless hours placating subscribers, tracking papers, and re-mailing them, but many out-of-state subscribers grew so frustrated we lost them. It affected our bottom line. We now offer online subscriptions and have won many subscribers back, but in 2006, that wasn’t an option, and it’s still not an option for older subscribers who want a product they can clip and put on the refrigerator.
But this is about all of us. It’s about a crucial service to rural America. We know city slickers in Washington don’t get it, but our congressional delegations should. Should. Of course, they only come out every two or six years, like political cicadas in flannel shirts, to tell you how much they care about you. So the next time your mail goes AWOL, don’t call the Post Office. They’re too swamped. Call your senators and representatives. It’s obvious they’re not doing anything.
Maybe the sky is falling, maybe it isn’t, but we can’t be sure because Chicken Little is deader than a doornail somewhere between here and Dubuque.
