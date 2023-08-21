Blackberry brandy and lemon drops

Ton Bender

 Submitted

If you live long enough, something’s gonna kill ya. I was talking with a friend a while back, citing the close calls I’ve had, and if cats do have nine lives, I’m on my second cat, and that’s not even counting the harrowing weather events I’ve survived.

I’ve survived floods, a hurricane, the Blizzard of 1966, a tornado in a mobile home — because if you’re going to do a tornado, you need to do it right — a minor earthquake, and I’ve been too close for comfort to a forest fire.



TONY BENDER is the publisher of the Ashley Tribune.

Tags