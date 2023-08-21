If you live long enough, something’s gonna kill ya. I was talking with a friend a while back, citing the close calls I’ve had, and if cats do have nine lives, I’m on my second cat, and that’s not even counting the harrowing weather events I’ve survived.
I’ve survived floods, a hurricane, the Blizzard of 1966, a tornado in a mobile home — because if you’re going to do a tornado, you need to do it right — a minor earthquake, and I’ve been too close for comfort to a forest fire.
The fire was in the Rockies west of Denver in the early 1980’s. My buddy Bob and I were aware of the blaze but according to radio reports it was under control, so we embarked on a weekend fishing trip, surprised by the lack of traffic or outdoorsmen in general. In retrospect, we were a little slow on the draw.
The first thing we caught was a buzz. I distinctly remember laying on a huge boulder laughing hysterically in my surreal delirium. Prophetically, transcendentally, Bob said, “It feels like someone important could show up. Like God or Jose Cuervo. Someone important like that.”
Shortly thereafter we heard a rustling in the bush and a forest ranger appeared, right out of central casting. Handlebar mustache, a red kerchief around his neck, a Sam Elliot drawl.
“I don’t s’pose you heard about the forest fire.”
“Yes,” Bob managed hazily, “But the radio said everything was under control.”
“Huh,” he scoffed. “Well, if the wind picks up, you’re gonna have a firestorm rolling right through this valley.”
Quickly doing the math ... OK, not quickly ... we realized we were in no condition to navigate twisting mountain roads.
We thanked him noncommittally. He stared at these two fools. “Well, I dun my job,” he said.
Spoiler alert. We lived, but with wisps of smoke rolling down over the creek later that night, it could have been nerve-wracking had our nerves not been well sedated.
Now, the night a tornado surprised my roommate Tim Ost and I in Jamestown it was nerve-wracking. We were living in an unanchored mobile home on Mill Hill. The sound of a freight train roused us at midnight. We arrived at the front door simultaneously. We saw garbage cans and other shrapnel flying past the windows.
“What should we do?” Tim asked.
“Well, if she starts to go, I guess we jump.” So we stood there poised like Newman and Redford in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
Another spoiler alert: We lived.
I suppose I’m a rarity on the prairie having experienced a hurricane, so as I watched Hilary bearing down on California, where hurricanes and tropical storms are extremely rare, I was reminded of Hurricane Hugo. But first, I’d like to know if the person who named Hilary is a Democrat or a Republican.
When asked about living in Myrtle Beach, SC, my response is typically, “Hurricane Hugo was the best part.” I’d moved from Juneau, Alaska, for a morning radio gig, but upon arrival realized it was a mistake. My boss was one of the slimiest individuals I’ve ever met — even by radio standards.
The contract stipulated that if I quit in the first year, I’d have to repay the formidable moving expenses but not if they fired me. You can imagine how that went. It became a test to see who could make the other more miserable. It made for great radio, though, as I disparaged the man every day.
Then, Hugo intervened. It was 1989, so no internet or cell phones. Most of the staff and every other radio station evacuated but my newsman and I and a few others decided to stay and broadcast with the generator our engineer had the foresight to ship in by rail.
That’s what radio stations are supposed to do. “No guts, no glory,” Robert said. For days, we were the only source of news and solace for hundreds of thousands of frightened people cowering in darkness while winds gusted to 180 mph.
Someone called the company that had built the radio station. The contractor wasn’t confident that it could withstand the storm. Huddled under a desk in the lobby between shifts, doing reports for radio stations across the country, I recall the glass window on the door bowing in.
One last spoiler alert: Still kicking. It’s no exaggeration to say that we were declared heroes. For weeks afterward, the newspapers were flooded with letters of praise for us and we were featured in industry publications featuring my slogan, “While the others were bailin’, we were wailin!”
Our upstart radio station instantly vaulted to the pinnacle of the ratings.
Naturally, I was fired. At least I went out on top.
TONY BENDER is the publisher of the Ashley Tribune.
