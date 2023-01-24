Writer’s note: The following is an edited version of my recent submission to NDSU’s Northern Plains Ethics Journal, a peer-reviewed ethics and philosophy publication.
There are some movies I can’t just click past. “Charlie Wilson’s War” is one of them. A favorite scene is when one of his staff hotties informs this irascible playboy (Tom Hanks) that he’s been appointed to the House Ethics Committee. His sardonic response: “Everybody knows I’m on the other side of that issue.”
When it comes to putting his power to work, however, defending the Afghans against the Russians, his heart, or at least Tom Hanks’ heart, is in the right place. And anyway, I’m not a purist. Humans are complex, which is to say, imperfect.
Maybe political heroes don’t exist anymore. Maybe they never did except in screenplays. Or maybe they’re stuck like hamsters on a wheel, forced to spend too many hours each week fundraising.
So they can get back on the wheel.
In our political system of legalized bribery, where money is everything when it comes to getting elected by low-information, short-attention-span Americans, do we think that when big donors need a favor, senators and representatives aren’t taking the call?
If they don’t want to get primaried, they are, likely reasoning that subsidizing corporations is the necessary trade-off if you truly want to make things marginally better through legislation for working families.
In your spare time.
Money is power, always has been, and the wealth disparity has never been greater, so Citizens United put the system on steroids by further empowering the most powerful. They’ve got a growing sympathetic audience too — 51% of Congressional members are millionaires, there’s the opportunity for insider trading, and dang, another tax break for the top 1% does sound amazing. When do we cut Medicare and Social Security?
The Citizens United case was brilliantly, if wrongfully argued. “Corporations are people, my friend,” Mitt Romney explained afterward. (No, corporations are not people. AT&T has never invited me to a bar mitzvah or a gender reveal. Maybe Twitter will.) But, legally, I guess, algorithm-driven corporations, some of which have lifespans of hundreds of years, are human. And money is free speech.
Let’s tug at that thread a bit. If money is free speech, then essentially the Supreme Court decided that some of us get more speech than others. Cuz, it sure ain’t free.
Solutions? We could ban political donations altogether and implement public financing. Sorry, acid flashback. There for a moment, I thought that was possible in this political climate.
What about Congressional term limits? And for the Supreme Court ... Well, what’s good for the presidency is good for the gander. Turnover is healthy, an opportunity for a representative government that more closely represents the population. Call me an ageist, but I don’t think Chuck Grassley is the man to address Internet regulation. Not that I think his investigation into Frogger is going anywhere.
It might work out great for corporations, too. Newbies can always be hired for less. But that’s just me being cynical because I’m paying attention.
Now, there’s an idea. What if more Americans paid attention and used the power they have?
What if, instead of fear-mongering over the faculty teaching actual history, we taught students, through actual curriculum, how to be smart news consumers, the difference between news and opinion? And civics, even.
Perhaps we could revisit the Fairness Doctrine and this time contemplate the Internet as an information source and not a utility. Public airwaves are the public’s, and arguably, so is the web, and the public is people, my friend.
Yes, to all of the above.
In the meantime, while we’re waiting for Senator Godot, what if, instead of expecting Congress or the Supreme Court to save us from ourselves, we, as Americans, actually studied the issues from a variety of sources — yes, they’re still out there—and voted in our own best interest just like corporations do?
What if these informed voters actually voted? An estimated 47% of eligible voters turned out on Nov. 8. My 22-year-old daughter scoffed at the notion that her peers had done enough with an estimated 30% turnout. She gets it. If 60% turned out like the gray hairs, they’d rule. Overnight, a more representative government. That scares the hell out of those behind the curtain.
The system exists because we allow it to. Indifference. Apathy. Complacency. But we’re not bystanders at a train wreck. We’re passengers.
Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man, that he didn’t already have.
Tom Hanks for Engineer.
Tony Bender is publisher of the Ashley Tribune and is a North Dakota columnist.