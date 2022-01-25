I’m taking a break from watching football to write about football — fantasy football, specifically. Now, I know this might be a huge bore for some of you, but this column is for real Americans. Besides, I’ve never written about fantasy football before. Because I never had anything to brag about. Most years, I write it off as a donation to all the sharks in my league.
I realize I’m taking a risk by publicly confessing to this possibly illegal endeavor. We used to have a lawyer in the league — the late Rep. Billy Kretschmar — so I feel a little naked approaching this column without legal representation, but I did elicit a promise once from North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to look the other way. But, Wayne’s retiring, so let’s hope his replacement is another laissez-faire Republican (whose name is easier to spell) and not one of those nosey do-gooder liberals seeking to protect me from making my considerable annual donation. Most years, anyway. By now, you’ve gathered that this was my year, and I’m not saying it’s been a while, but if North Dakota had droughts like mine, it would be the Sahara. I got so demoralized, one year I just took a knee.
When I was riding high, I used to pick on poor Billy who often dozed through the draft until awakened to make inexplicable picks. “Hey, Billy,” I said once, “Why don’t you just cut us all a check and get it over with?” But dang if he didn’t take the trophy home one year. We called it the North Dakota Miracle. I don’t know if lightning strikes twice, but apparently, miracles do, based on my unlikely victory.
When League Manager Keith Ulmer, the Mad Genius, announced the winners by group text, someone wondered, “Who picked Tony’s team for him?” A fair question considering my team historically has been where careers go to die. Pretty much everyone I’ve picked ended up on injured reserve, but at least none of them did a striptease on the field and quit mid-game like Antonio Brown, one of Ron D. Meidinger’s unfortunate picks. Don’t weep for Ron, though, he’s in the money and one of those sharks I was talking about. I call him Jaws.
It got so bad, NFL players would beg me not to pick them. I used to pick players I didn’t like just to spite them. I had Aaron Rodgers last year, but it took until this season for the Bender Curse to take hold in the form of a much-publicized broken toe.
My first year was awful, and it was downhill from there. I picked Barry Sanders, who, to the best of my knowledge, never scored a touchdown. My team’s name is the Fumbling Disappointments. While I’m sure I’ve had the worst luck over the years, accompanied, let’s face it, by subpar football acumen, the worst single blow anyone ever took was Josh Hoffman, who nabbed Tom Brady with the first pick the year after he threw for 50 touchdowns, only to see him go out with a season-ending knee injury in the first game. To be fair, Brady thought I’d picked him.
When the Ashley Football League met last week, Gary Ulrich, aka “Chief,” because he’s a Kansas City fan, was trying to figure out who finished in the basement this year. “I don’t know who it is,” I said, “but I could show him around.” I was there so often, I had to pay rent.
As we approached the finish line with me holding a healthy lead, the Mad Genius kept trying to goad me into an early celebration like the time the Dallas Cowboys’ Leon Lett spiked the ball before he got to the end zone. But I ain’t stupid. I’m just bad at fantasy football. You never want to offend the Football Gods, especially when they’ve been merciful. “Ima stay humble,” I always replied.
Now, though, with the trophy firmly in hand, Ima brag. Spiking the ball. Trash-talking. The whole bit. The trophy — that’s what it’s all about, not the tens of thousands of dollars involved. (Pennies, if Stenehjem quits early.) Jaws D. Meidinger built a special shelf for it in his entry so everyone who walked in the door would have to see it. That’s why I’ve never set foot in his house and believe me, he and Wanda begged. I get enough humiliation in my life. Besides, the basement is cozy and has wi-fi and cable TV.
