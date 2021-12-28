Editor’s note: Tony is taking a a break for the holiday. Here’s one of our favorites from 2013.
The sky was darkened by wings flying south, the sound a deafening rumbling, an announcement of winter. God’s calendar. Like the fallen leaves, a warning that growing things must stop, hunker down or die. Wondrous, yet in the din, the message they bring is somber. Fly away if you can. Prepare, you must. Times are going to get hard.
Looking up at the sky, Joe knew he was going to die. Hell, we all know we’re going to die, but the way it happened surprised everyone.
I met Joe once, some twenty years ago at my friend Steve’s wedding in Michigan. It was inauspicious start to a marriage. Margo and a bridesmaid crashed into a big buck deer the night before wedding, and though there was a lot of broken glass and a totaled car, no severe injuries. Except for the deer.
Steve’s older brother Joe dressed out the animal and the next day when the bride and groom made good their escape from the rice shower, there dangling from the rear view mirror, taxidermist-clean, were the buck’s family jewels, decorated with a curled violet ribbon. All of us guys in tuxedos laughed, but most the women were really mad. This was not the kind of wedding one reads about in Bride Magazine. That was Joe.
My cell phone rang a few weeks ago when I was under yet another oppressive deadline. It was Steve. I knew I didn’t have the 30 minutes the bull session might take so I didn’t pick up, knowing that he would understand. The next day, still under deadline, I missed another one of his calls. The following day, I picked up.
Joe was dead. The words hung like a shroud in the air. He had collapsed suddenly doing what he loved — hunting under a crisp autumn sky. They found him unconscious in a field. A blood vessel in his brain had burst. The irony was he was already dying of cancer. Everyone knew death was coming, but they had expected to have more time, the one small bit of dignity cancer typically allows—time for goodbyes.
Joe was a big brother with a little brother’s rascal soul, a guy to whom rules were sometimes, well, optional. An army vet, thin and wiry, he was a guy who got things done, as good with a hammer as he was with a shotgun or a skinning knife. He had a toughness and force of will that made it hard to believe he could die, but that was the prognosis.
Steve was past the initial shock of it all, and I rationalized that it was just as well that I hadn’t picked up sooner. Steve talked and I mostly listened. I guess I’ve been on this end of things enough times to know that “I’m sorry” is about the best you can do. When it got too hard, Steve said goodbye.
A week or so later, he called again. “I wanted to tell you something else,” he said in his understated cadence, not a monotone, but steeped in stoicism. He wanted to tell me how Joe had died.
“Okay,” I said. I thought I knew the story, but as it turns out, I didn’t know everything.
They rushed Joe to the hospital in a coma and it was as bad as things can get without the patient being dead. No responsiveness. No chance for anything but death. His wife and one of his daughters kept a somber vigil, hoping he would make the grim decision that needed to be made. To let go. These are the things you hope for when there is no hope. Nurses came and went. Nothing changed.
At one point, they decided to step out for a moment to get some air. They sighed, rose, band buttoned jackets, but just as they were about to leave, something impossible happened. Joe sat up. His eyes opened and he smiled beatifically at each of them. Then he laid back down, closed his eyes, and stopped breathing forever. And that is when they started breathing again.
I was silent at the other end of the line when the story ended, afraid that my words would turn into something else. Finally, I croaked out, “It was a gift...”
Joe had gotten his goodbyes after all. In the end, he had reached across from that place that is Almost Heaven to comfort those he loved.
That was Joe.
