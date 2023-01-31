Ah, we meet again, as many of us have since 1991. Remember the ‘60s warning — don’t trust anyone over 30? What would they say about someone who’s been “opinionating” longer than that (and, in the process, inventing words)?

I often have a mental lineup of topics I want to cover. Despite advice from some in the beginning that I should pick a lane — humor or human interest, however, I opted for emotional authenticity. I have to write what I’m feeling every week. I can’t fake it.