To the Editor:
Lloyd Omdahl’s commentary in the July 13 issue of the News Monitor was very misleading, confusing and mostly untrue. He is certainly entitled to his own opinion but not his own made-up facts.
Omdahl says there is no specific guidance in the Old or New Testament regarding abortion. I’m guessing there probably wasn’t such a thing as abortion 1,900 plus years ago. He should know the fifth commandment, “Thou shall not kill.” That’s pretty clear, isn’t it homicide? The taking of one human life by another.
Omdahl also says a majority of Catholic parishioners favor abortion. Who is he polling? I don’t know any conservative practicing Catholics who are in favor of abortion. Even most liberals that I know that call themselves Catholics are not in favor of abortion on demand.
A couple of exceptions would be President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi who claim to be Catholic but publicly stand for abortion. They are not in full communion with the Catholic Church, and who is Omdahl kidding when he suggests that Pope Francis wants to essentially give President Biden a “pass” and may be going soft on abortion?
That’s not going to happen regardless of Liberal Lloyd’s fantasies!
John Frolek
Lidgerwood, North Dakota
