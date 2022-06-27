We spent Father's Day sweltering in the house — 86 degrees at its peak. The part for the air conditioner should be here this week. The kids were about dying. They retreated to the basement or my man cave where a separate AC unit was still going.
But, I'm getting to that old man stage, combined with dropping a few pounds of insulation, where I don't mind it as much. Ceiling fans suffice. Remember walking into Grandma's house, opening the door, and it felt like a blast furnace? Apparently, that's my happy place these days, although I did concede at bedtime, and Dylan was kind enough to retrieve a window air-conditioner from the garage for my bedroom.
My kids are adults now, but it still freaked me out when they checked out the re-opening of the Duck Inn in Venturia last week—“Duck Inn and Waddle Out”—and actually ordered drinks. Just like real Benders. India and Dylan are splitting time between Ashley and Bismarck. She's interning at a law office. Dylan's working at the newspaper and helping me catch up with things that slud around the house since my hip surgery. (I'm making great progress.)
We've been trying desperately to catch up with five acres of lawn and brome grass that's three feet high and gone to seed. We traveled in May, then the rain didn't accommodate our schedules, then 45-minutes into the first mowing, I mowed my rock garden. While my Cub Cadet is being welded—again—I bought a used 42” cut Craftsman that has been since tortured. It takes two or three passes and a lot of moaning to cut the grass low enough to where I can see more than the heads of the giraffes.
It's going to be an expensive year with gas prices and operator error. I forgot to disengage the mower on the gravel and put a rock through the rear window of a friend's SUV. I will be accepting donations for our welding bill.
My plan is to stake out the ditch and wait for whoever's cutting it this year and throw myself in front of the mower and beg them to cut the back 40. But the deer, birds and bees are happy as can be for now. Still, everything seems fine with the kids in the house, eating the last cookie every damn time, something I'll deal with because it seems like old times that I know won't last.
India, our Magna Cum Laude graduate, brought a rambunctious rescue cat from West Virginia University, and Miss Margot has been so entertaining and frisky, I've been willing to look past the broken things and the rules about being on the counters that 19-year-old Squirrel is no longer physically able to break. Margot picked a fight with Gus the other day. Pug 1, Cat 0, but Squirrel, the World's Grumpiest Cat, so far has managed through pure intimidation. After four years of solitude, I embrace the anarchy.
Dylan's dragged me out of 35 years of retirement from chess so it's become an evening ritual. When I'd last played, it was an ignominious performance at a chess tournament in Juneau. But I find it sharpens the mind if not the ego. If this keeps up, these columns might start getting good. Anyway, I dominated early, but Dylan's come roaring back and I've begun hearing “checkmate” in my dreams. They're all grown up. And fierce.
I've often said that the moment you become a father (or mother) you become a better person, so you can imagine what I was like before. You put your kids ahead of yourself, and that never changes. I'll bet if I asked, you'd see my mom on my mower. But she hates giraffes.
It's hard to believe that my father's been gone 29 years. Sometimes I worry that I no longer remember what his voice sounds like, but sometimes I hear his wheezing laugh come from my throat, and that's enough. I've made it my mission to tell my kids everything I can about him, about their great-grandparents, but I lament that there just aren't enough memories with my dad. We were just becoming friends, equals, when I lost him.
And I realize what we're doing in these fleeting months. We're making memories.
