Dear Editor,
When the votes were counted on Election Day, Nov. 3, I came up a little short. In a few weeks, my term will end and I will not return to the North Dakota State Senate when the legislature convenes on Jan. 5, 2021.
“Many Thanks!” to the residents of District 26 (Richland, Ransom, Sargent and Dickey counties) who supported me in this campaign and have elected me to the state senate these many years. It has been a very good run (1978-1994 and 2008-2020) with no regrets. Your trust and confidence in me as your voice in the State Senate, working on issues that are important to our corner of North Dakota, was and is very rewarding and appreciated.
I have focused my time in the legislature on three primary areas of interest that seemed most meaningful to our area: 1.) Agriculture, 2.) Property taxes, and 3.) Local governments (counties, cities and townships). None of these are particularly exciting or newspaper headline material, but they are the things that move our economy and attempt to more evenly and fairly spread the cost of public services.
This election, I was fortunate to run with two talented and accomplished house candidates: John Hokana (farmer, cattleman and county commissioner) and Alan Peterson (business and education consultant, specializing in distance learning for rural schools). As legislators, they would have been a great fit for a large rural district like ours.
Our campaign concentrated on local issues (like roads and schools) that are affected by state policies. These issues are part of our daily lives at home and in our communities and we will hear about them in every legislative session where they will demand our time and attention as we seek to improve our economy and our quality of life.
We live in a great place! North Dakota continues to produce basic agriculture and energy commodities that the world needs and we provide more efficiently and at lower costs than anywhere else in the world. There is a very good future here. If you want to serve your community or the region, consider running for a local office or one of the 141 seats in the state legislature. My service in the military, local boards and in the legislature has been immensely gratifying and the need for citizen participation in our democracy will always be there.
“Thanks Again” for the many years of support that you have extended to me as a candidate for and member of the North Dakota State Senate.
Sincerely,
