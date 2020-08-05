Hey kids, surprise! We haven’t done this for a while so it’s time for a pop quiz.
1. According to a recent poll, most respondents believe 2020 should:
a. bugger off
b. stop being so extra
c. cancel the locusts
d. not let the door hit you in the asterisk
2. A recent Major League Baseball broadcast had virtual fans doing this:
a. the wave
b. the Macarena
c. Pilates
d. staring blankly at their phones
3. Last week in a surprising turn, President Trump decided to come out in support of:
a. masks
b. White Castle
c. Ghislaine Maxwell
d. America
4. One of the questions on a cognition test is “The cow goes…”
a. moo
b. quack
c. oink
d. to a market manipulated by packers intent on driving ranchers into poverty
5. What was the cause of Olivia de Havilland’s death?
a. attempted to jump the fountains at Caesars Palace on a dirt bike
b. crashed on the third turn at Pocono
c. turns out her feet were really killing her
d. being 104
6. News reports in North Dakota revealed that the Republican party platform vehemently opposes:
a. LGBTQ
b. XYZ
c. CNN
d. news reports
7. China was forced to close its consulate in Houston after accusations of:
a. failing to be kind and rewind
b. hacking
c. hackysack
d. stealing signs at an Astros game
8. Reason COVID-19 cases have spiked locally, regionally, and nationally:
a. social undistancing
b. PPE shortage
c. intelligence shortage
d. Obama
9. What are unidentified federal troops doing in Portland:
a. exercising their constitutional right to violate the constitution
b. trying to pick up chicks
c. defending Confederate statues
d. putting out fire with gasoline
10. Where have all the coins gone?
a. alien abduction
b. freakin’ liberals again
c. coffee cans in every house in America
d. I dunno, but you can bet Bill Gates is behind it
Bonus: Why did a couple wear swastika masks in a Marshall, Minnesota, Walmart?
a. Target wouldn’t let them in
b. Hammer and sickle masks were in the wash
c. early voting
d. seemed like the Reich thing to do
Answers: 1. c; 2. c; 3. c; 4. d; 5. c; 6. d; 7. d; 8. c; 9. a; 10. c; Bonus c. Grades: 9-11 correct: You made the Dean’s list! Jimmy Dean. You win some pure pork sausage. 6-8 correct: The good thing is, mediocrity is in high demand. 3-5 correct: your textbook is upside-down. 0-2 correct: You’d do better flipping a coin if you had one to flip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.