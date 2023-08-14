Who doesn’t love a carnival? It’s the season. The color, the commotion, the rides, and food so decadent it should come with a dose of insulin. If it’s been invented, you’ll find it at a food stand at the fair. Chocolate-covered pickles. Deep-fried anything. More powdered sugar than Al Pacino used in “Scarface.”
Then there are the impossible games. Basketball hoops that would stymie Steph Curry and concrete-filled milk jugs that could withstand a Nolan Ryan heater in his prime.
The latter is a young man’s game. Even when I was only a few years removed from Legion Baseball and still had a decent arm, I watched my fastballs ricochet away as if I was throwing at a brick wall.
The trick is to split the bottom jugs at the top, requiring control, acceleration, and divine intervention. I managed to do twice one day at Valley Fair, winning two giant teddy bears — one for my girlfriend and another for my buddy’s girlfriend — much to his chagrin. Two throws. Two enormous teddy bears. And I was smart enough to quit then before I became mortal again.
There is no young man more viral than one strolling through the midway with his girlfriend holding a stuffed beast bigger than she is, let alone two. Glory days.
But my most glorious carnival experience came when I was much younger. Maybe the late ‘60s or early ‘70s when Ashley still hosted a summer carnival on Main Street. I’m guessing the statute of limitations has expired but there’s a reason I’ve lived much of my life on one side or the other of the North Dakota-South Dakota border — to avoid extradition.
I kind of feel sorry for kids today. What passed for mischief back then would involve a special prosecutor nowadays. On prom night, the cops just made us throw the beer in the ditch. Which we retrieved later. Growing up in a small town, we were never arrested. Just yelled at.
In this era we still might be doing hard time for the grade school criminality I’m about to confess. I won’t reveal the names of my unindicted co-conspirators since some of them are now in positions of authority. Far be it from me to ruin a political career. Even if there’s the possibility of a mayoral pardon. Let me assure you that none of those involved are now school board presidents or in law enforcement.
My cohort — it wasn’t my cousin Rodney — and I were watching them set up the carnival that morning when I idly peeked into a garbage can by the post office. Oh my. Pure gold. We rushed home to get a couple grocery bags to retrieve the loot. Pristine ride tickets! Word spread like wildfire. Instantly, we were the most popular kids in town. Modern day Robin Hoods. Heroes. We huddled in the alley and divided up hundreds of tickets. I’m guessing we had at least a half dozen accomplices.
So we rode every ride dozens upon dozens of times. Even the lame ones. The operators thought at first that we must be spoiled rich kids but by the second day, you could tell they’d caught on. We’d get a knowing smile, a wink, and they just let us go. I think they were amused by these modern day Tom Sawyer rascals sticking it to The Man. Enablers. Aiding and abetting.
By the third day, some of our gang members were dry-heaving dizzily from the Tilt-A-Whirl. At some point it stopped being fun and became a mission to use all of the tickets. (We never did.) A test of endurance. We went in more circles than the federal government. We wobbled aboard the rides and wobbled off with induced cases of vertigo, our insides rearranged.
You know in the movie “The Right Stuff” when the astronauts train on the “Vomit Comet?” It was like that. Maybe worse. I think we missed our calling.
By then, carnival management had caught on. The ride operators began tearing up the tickets so the scam could never be repeated. I suppose all good (bad?) things must come to an end. Frankly, it was a relief when it did. We were exhausted.
We reminisce from time to time — me and my friends whose identities I will take to the grave — and it always involves wry smiles as we shake our heads and wonder how we got away with it.
TONY BENDER is the publisher of the Ashley Tribune.
TONY BENDERis the publisher of the Ashley Tribune.