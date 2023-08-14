Who doesn’t love a carnival? It’s the season. The color, the commotion, the rides, and food so decadent it should come with a dose of insulin. If it’s been invented, you’ll find it at a food stand at the fair. Chocolate-covered pickles. Deep-fried anything. More powdered sugar than Al Pacino used in “Scarface.”

Then there are the impossible games. Basketball hoops that would stymie Steph Curry and concrete-filled milk jugs that could withstand a Nolan Ryan heater in his prime.



TONY BENDER is the publisher of the Ashley Tribune.

