I’m sitting here Monday morning with my first cup of coffee, contemplating a weekend that felt almost normal after things got crazy some 14-months ago. It seemed like forever since my family had gotten together but, buoyed by vaccinations, we managed it for a Mother’s Day dinner in Frederick, South Dakota, that Mom didn’t even have to cook for. Well, she did make her epic potato salad, but I think the rest of the ribs, beans, salads, and desserts came from my sisters and sister-in-law. Just when I think I’m a fairly competent cook, I eat a meal like that and realize I have a long way to go.
I’m an accomplished recluse but the imposed banishment of COVID-19 had begun to wear on even on me, so the hugs, stories and laughs made for a pretty special day. I’ve eased back into a more normal routine — going to local businesses instead do doing pick-up, but I’ll still wear a mask until we truly are out of the woods — and we’re not. Vaccine hesitancy may well unleash variants and put us back in lockdown.
But undoubtedly, things are much better. Stadiums and venues are expanding capacity. We’ve come a long way, and for those who subscribe to the old Reagan adage that government is the problem, in this case, not so — from the federal down to the state levels, although admittedly and forever imperfect, government worked. And with a little more community spirit from citizens, it would work better.
We tend to be concentric in America, figuring that if things are fine here, they must be fine elsewhere. Well, if this pandemic should have taught us anything, it’s that the world is inexorably interconnected. Borders are lines on a map that don’t mean a thing to our environment and its pollution, ozone layer, and viruses. Poor India, where I have a doctor friend, is suffering horrible losses, something like 4,000 dead a day. But even in Europe, things are tough. My sister-in-law Pam recounted recent conversations she’d had with several friends in Germany, and they all had the same story. Restaurants were shut down. They hadn’t received vaccinations. Curfews were still in effect. Tough going. This won’t be over until it’s over everywhere, but we’re blessed to live in America.
I’m counting other blessings, too. Thanks to two snow squalls last week, things are greening up, and farmers, ever hopeful that the drought will end any day, are planting at a brisk pace in a lot of acres that are usually mush. My rain gauge claimed we got a half-inch of moisture over the weekend. Your results may vary. For the first time in a long time, I was happy that my gravel road was greasy. It signifies hope in a particularly hopeful spring.
Dylan, who has wrapped up his vaccinations, was back for the weekend, happily trimming back old growth in the flower beds, lopping dead branches, and landscaping a pond. We did the things you’re supposed to do in spring, took worshipful tours around the yard to inspect the buds on the newest trees, and admire the perennials that promise to do even better this year. And even in the snow, bright yellow tulips bloomed. Gus the Wonder Pug, who has gotten a bit neurotic and barky over a long winter, was back to his happy old self outside, sniffing and peeing and working off the winter flab.
Having Dylan and Indy under the same roof gives me the motivation to cook. I often go for large vats of chili or soup so we can eat on it for a couple of days. Saturday, I attempted corn chowder, borrowing from several recipes and adding my own special touches which naturally included German sausage. It got so intensely quiet when they devoured the first bowl you could hear arteries harden.
Dylan topped off the bird feeders over the weekend, and yesterday afternoon after he’d headed back to Bismarck, I sat outside and watched aerial visitors scratch away at fresh mulch and munch birdseed. A thrasher even appeared but fluttered off when I twitched a muscle. Skittish things.
I’m hoping this is my last column at my desk computer for a while. Soon, I’ll be on a table in the yard pecking away on my laptop, with butterflies and bees dancing around and Gus stretched out in shaded, cool grass. I hope you find these moments, too. Say a prayer for rain, and we’ll visit next week.
