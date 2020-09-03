I’m a proud Marine. Not as lean as I once was but I still cherish the friendships, opportunities, and life changing lessons learned from my time in active duty. As a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, I’m familiar with the North Dakota Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND. My father was Army Air Corps in World War 2. When the time had come to seek the care he needed, choosing the North Dakota Veterans Home was our first choice. A magnificent facility with exemplary staff and care. It was then I truly learned what a blessing this place was to our American service men and women. My father thrived there. And I also witnessed the dignity, honor, respect, and reverence this wonderful place showed him when his passing came. I have great pride in the memory of that day.
I am still perplexed as to why, then, Representative Ertelt would Vote “No” on the budget for the ND Veterans Home. He’s a resident of Lisbon and so I thought, surely, he has visited this awesome facility and met the very fine and dedicated people who live and work there. I thought he supported veterans as a backdrop to his campaign. Sebastian Ertelt represents District 26 which includes Dickey, Sargent, Richland, and Ransom Counties. The Veterans Home is not only in his District, it’s in his town. He needs to explain his “No” vote on this vital role in North Dakota. When you see him out campaigning for re-election, ask him to explain this vote and why voters should return him to office. Our Veterans deserve better. Our District deserves better.
Sincerely,
PAUL PTACEK
Wyndmere, ND
