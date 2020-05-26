The time has come to say goodbye to the faithful readers of the News Monitor as I am buying a newspaper in South Dakota, a dream I didn’t even know I possessed until the opportunity presented itself.
While I look forward with giddy abandon to this future enterprise of working for myself, I can’t help but feel a sense of sorrow to leave behind southeast North Dakota and the News Monitor.
I have worked for this newspaper 14 years — six years this go-round. I have been associated with the News Monitor since the Hankinson News, Fairmount News and Lidgerwood Monitor were combined into the Richland County News-Monitor, our auspicious origins. This newspaper is “home” for so many reasons, not the least of which is because of the people I met, many of whom have become more friend than source.
I have taken a turn around the dance floor during Polka Fest, cheered on the sidelines during championship football games and cried with a mother who just lost her son. This job is personal, and it should be as it comes with a heavy mantle of responsibility. I have agonized about doing justice to the people who entrust me with their stories.
No, I haven’t always gotten it right. The knowledge that I am human crops up all too frequently in this business, and have had more “what were you thinking?” sessions than I care to count. For every success, there are countless failures since this is such a frustrating business, where one word can change the tone of a story — seldom in a good way.
Not ready to give up being a journalist, I now have a new enterprise on my horizon. Who buys a newspaper in the middle of a global pandemic? I do, because I believe so strongly in what newspapers do each and every day. We relate stories of birth, death, honor and horror, hopefully with a sense of humanity and humility. We interview governors, presidents, peace keepers and mothers grieving for the loss of husbands, sons and daughters. We relay news about important community events, tragedy and patriotism.
Yes, coronavirus made running a newspaper difficult as businesses in many states were forced to close to contain the spread of this noxious virus. Times are tough as millions of Americans are without jobs or had their hours furloughed. Because of this, the need for critical news has become even more important.
Through this chaos, people are turning to websites like the News Monitor’s to find out what is happening in their community. I believe this pandemic will be a defining moment in journalism as people turn to trusted sources for information that isn’t skewed by politics.
I willingly carry this cloak of responsibility to a new area to continue the charge of bringing credible journalism to what will be my new community. No, it won’t be Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Wyndmere and Fairmount, cities that make up the heart of the News Monitor.
It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye to the newspaper molded me into the journalist I am today. I met so many wonderful people I couldn’t even begin to list here. Know that I will miss you and this newspaper. Thank you for trusting me, for trusting the News Monitor.
