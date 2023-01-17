One of the dirty little secrets about the American legal system is that might, that is money, often makes “right.” Those with the wherewithal can legally and financially exhaust others, effectively punish them with frivolous lawsuits. That seems to be the case with one of the unsung good guys in North Dakota, Jim Fuglie.

Jim is a former reporter for the Dickinson Press, a writer for many magazines, former North Dakota Tourism Director, a Navy veteran, and the guy we had in mind, idealistically, when the Internet was born — a citizen journalist who has the training, integrity, and heart to make a difference.



Tony Bender is publisher of the Ashley Tribune and is a North Dakota columnist.

