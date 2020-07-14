I got a call from my old friend Whitey, a few weeks ago, something that doesn’t happen very often. But when our gang gathered to say goodbye to our friend Gare Bare in October, somebody said that we ought not wait for the next funeral to get together. Now, that’s a conversation we wouldn’t have dreamed we would ever have growing up in Frederick, South Dakota in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
“Well, that get together isn’t going to happen this year with all this COVID business,” Whitey said, so he’d decided to call. We compared ailments and blood pressure readings before discussing old times and old friends.
Somehow the conversation got around to fireworks, and I reminded him of the time he lit off a pack of Black Cats while they were in my back pocket.
“I did that?” he asked.
“You did, you jerk! I was leaning over, intent on lighting something off and you lit them! I guess the temptation was too much. It was like getting a helluva spanking. The only thing that saved me was it blew the pocket off! It was left dangling by the rivets at the top of the pockets.”
Whitey seemed both amused and maybe even a little remorseful about it all. He’s matured. Then I reminded him of my revenge the day we started shooting Roman candles at each other. He started it, naturally, but his didn’t shoot straight and mine did, and even though Whitey was faster than I was, he couldn’t outrun fireworks. “Darn-near burned your tee-shirt right off your back,” I told him with no remorse whatsoever.
The stories flowed like the Maple River flowed through town in the spring. Fast and unruly. We talked about our parents, our love for each other’s family, and how special those times, that place, was. We talked about the turmoil in the world today, and counted ourselves lucky for growing up in more idyllic times. They weren’t really. There was Vietnam, the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King. Riots. Watergate. But somehow, we agreed, things are harder for a kid nowadays. For one thing, what we viewed as small-town mischief would get you hauled in these days.
You don’t realize until later, Whitey said, how special and unique our lives were. Small town. One big family. We loved each-other’s parents and they loved us despite of all the mischief and mayhem. Our gang, that ragged, brilliant collection of souls, included Gare Bare, Whitey, Witte, Woof Dog, Jaye Bird, Katie, Mary, Hawkeye, Rietta, Al Cat, and me, and a few others that floated in on the fringes.
“You don’t realize until later that not everyone has that,” Whitey said. Somehow, this duck-hunting, football-toting redneck had become a philosopher, I noted. And I told him that I always considered myself to be the smart one, but why was it that I could never beat him at chess?
He laughed. Getting good at chess was a matter of survival with a brother, Charles, that showed no mercy. “But I do think you were the smart one,” Whitey said.
“I don’t think so,” I said, and looking back, I think I recognized even then that the reason we were all friends is that we all ran deeper than we let on. The reason we can pick up a phone or see each other for the first time in years and time evaporates.
I told him that I was getting a sign, “Gare Bare’s Garden,” for my 20 x 50’ patch of vegetables. Gare Bare had been an avid gardner, and this is my tribute. Growing up, he and Whitey had been best friends, but when I moved to town in fourth grade, they included me, and my life changed for the better. That really was the genesis of our gang. I could tell Whitey didn’t want to talk about Gare Bare. We all work through these things in our own way. I planted vegetables.
We ran out of steam at about the same time, but man, it felt good to talk. Maybe next summer, or maybe the summer after that, we’ll all get together over potato salad and beer.
I miss my old gang, but they never really left me.
