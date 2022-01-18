Ask any old disc jockey if they ever have the “dead air dream” and they’ll all tell you they do. Or used to. In those frenetic studios, especially if you were doing mornings, you were ripping the AP news wire, pre-recording programs, and answering the phone (because for the first couple of hours, you were the only one in the building) while trying to keep records cued up and sounding chipper. It was weird. For years, the first words I spoke each day were into a microphone.
Invariably, with all the distractions, the record would begin to fade, and you’d scramble to the microphone while dropping the needle on the next 45. Sometimes, you were too late and even a second or two of radio silence was the greatest sin one could commit. And I was the king of dead air.
Thus, the dream.
You’d be sleeping and it would be too quiet, so you would instinctively jerk awake. I used to have them all the time, even years after I quit the business. Post-traumatic radio syndrome. I haven’t had one for a long time, but that’s what startled me into consciousness in the wee hours this morning. And I haven’t been in radio for 31 years. It’s kinda Pavlovian.
Snowy days were the worst because the phone rang incessantly. Every hopeful kid in the region would call: “Is there school today?” One after the other after the other after the other ... You’d want to scream, “Listen to the radio!” My buddy Bob Booker once recorded three minutes of the calls and played them back to illustrate the stupidity of the KQDJ listening audience. Radio has a way of making you crazy, and when he quit, I got his old job.
I did terrible things, for instance, during a swap and shop segment, I fielded a call from a sweet old lady with a thick German accent announcing her “crotch sale.” Oh, I asked, was it a big crotch? And did she have a lot of stuff in her crotch? So we spent about five minutes discussing her crotch much to the horror of the weasel salesman who sold sponsorships on the program. In my defense, the woman was quite proud of her crotch. She insisted there were no mice in there.
We churned through four general managers in my three years in Jamestown, ND, and each time, Tim Ost, my roommate and program director, and I would hold up new management for a raise. This blackmail went on until they hit the bottom of the barrel and made The Weasel the new GM. He said no to the raise. Putz.
To make matters worse, he devised a holiday promotion that was the dumbest thing ever. We were supposed to call people indiscriminately out of the phone book and if they answered, “Merry Christmas!” they’d win — get this — a two-liter bottle of Coke. Of course, this would be hugely embarrassing because no one’s gonna do that, I argued vociferously, but the greasy comb-over genius insisted. Embarrassingly, we did a big advertising build up. God, it was lame.
As the morning man, I was to launch the contest at about 7:15 and get egg on my face. As the time approached, I watched through the windows of the studios as the whole staff scrambled to their desks to listen to see what I’d do. I made a huge insincere deal about it, extolling the virtues of Coca-Cola and the greatness of any radio station that would give such a fine Christmas gift away.
Ring. Ring. A meek, shaky, female voice answered. “Hello?”
“YOU LOSE!” I screamed into the microphone.
When he fired me, The Weasel said, “Tony, we’re going to have to let you go ...”
“I suppose a raise is out of the question.”
My favorite radio gig was in Juneau, Alaska, where management embraced my obnoxiousness because it was good for ratings. We also did a lot of community service which is how I got roped into doing a show with the Alaska Highway Patrol to illustrate the perils of drinking and driving. I was supposed to steadily drink a bottle of Wild Turkey at the mall and they would test my reaction time every 20 minutes or so on a mock car set-up. The thing is, I kept getting faster. And faster. And faster, still. Because I’m a gamer. By the time the show was over, I’d set all kinds of records. Pretty good show, too.
