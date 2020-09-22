The 2019 legislature passed HB1396 which created a mandatory sentence for the crime of abusing a child. The bill passed the House on a vote of 88 Yes and 4 No.
One of those four lonely no votes was cast by Rep. (Sebastian) Ertelt who represents District 26 (Ransom, Dickey, Sargent and Richland counties) in the House.
This was a reasonable bill that grew out of frustration over a real case of horrible abuse of a child in North Dakota where the offender got off with little of any real consequential punishment.
There is no defense for an adult who is judged to be guilty of harmful abuse of a defenseless child. It is in a category of crime that should carry some kind of certainty of mandatory minimum sentence.
Rep. Ertelt does not represent my values in the state legislature and I don’t believe that he represents the values of District 26, either.
Jerome Kelsh
Fullerton, North Dakota
