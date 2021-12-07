Things seem to go in streaks. Celebrity deaths. Baseball. Here, back at the ranch last week, the dishwasher died, the furnace quit, and my Roomba, RoboCop, threw himself down the stairs in a desperate plea for help. But how would you feel if it was your job to bump around in the night sucking up pet fur?
Well, my long lucky streak with tires has come to an end, too. I had another flat last week. I’m guessing it had been 25 years since I’d had one, but then, in October, I took a trip to West River country, and those infamous scoria roads got me the first day.
When I lived in Hettinger, North Dakota, I got flats regularly, especially when we lived out in the country. I bought a new Explorer from RZ Motors one day and had a flat on the way home. (Roland Zimmerman was kind enough to give me a new tire.) But when I replaced the tires on my Bronco with a lesser quality, those scoria roads and their sharp rocks, taught me a hard lesson. Don’t cheap out on tires. My God, I became NASCAR-quick from all the practice.
The flat in October took place at sort of a think tank retreat. I suppose you’re wondering how I came to be invited. Me, too. It was about problem-solving. I may have been there as an example of what’s wrong with the world.
Anyway, immediately after arrival at the main cabin, I noticed a rear tire on my Ford truck had gone flat. As I was staring at it, Clay Jenkinson walked up to greet me. He’s an Oxford alum and noted historian who’s appeared in countless Ken Burns films. Clay graciously offered to help me change the tire.
Well, thaaat was a bit uncomfortable because earlier this year, I publicly excoriated Clay after his appearance on CBS Sunday Morning during which he kiddingly called North Dakota “a loser state.” But he was so nice I figured he hadn’t read my column. I didn’t turn my back when he had the tire iron in his hand, though.
As you might imagine, after a quarter of a century in retirement, I was unfamiliar with all the new places they hide jacks and tires these days, and the convoluted process involved just to lower the tire. I won’t bore you with the excruciating details of our feeble yet eventually-successful effort, but I will say if I ever meet a Ford engineer, there’s going to be a fight.
As Clay and I were struggling with the aluminum rim that seemed welded tight to the hub, someone walked by and cracked, “How many Rhodes Scholars does it take to change a tire?” At that point, we weren’t even sure it was possible.
The emotional scars and feelings of inadequacy hadn’t even healed when last week, a couple of miles from Ashley, I got a flat on my Audi. If Ford’s process had been torturous, can you imagine what the Germans have up their sleeves? I immediately tapped out.
My chances of finding a Rhodes Scholar were zilch, so I called Triple J Auto, just two miles down the road, because I know Jesse Kaseman often works Saturdays. No answer. So, I hitched a ride to town and bought some Fix-A-Flat, which I usually keep in my car, anyway. Tire fixers hate the stuff, but with small holes, it works, and it’s better than changing a tire when it’s -30 F and the wind is howling.
While I was at Link’s Do It Best Hardware, my cell rang. It was Jesse. I hadn’t even left a message, but he’d seen Caller I.D. and guessed correctly that I could use a hand.
Why do we live here? That’s why.
The Krautmobile’s hub gave Jesse momentary pause but he figured it out way faster than a Rhodes Scholar would’ve. The jack wasn’t up to the reputation of German engineering so Jesse used a floor jack that was probably made in China. I feel like we’re surrounded.
I used to change tires daily when I worked for the Cenex station back home as a teenager. That’s when everyone was still riding around on polyester tires which were nothing more than glorified balloons. Plus, there was a gravel pit nearby so I often had to fix split rim and solid rim tires.
Hated it. Don’t miss it one bit.
With my car outfitted with a new set of quality radials, I hope to slink back into retirement. I’m better at that, anyway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.