I woke up Saturday morning and saw three deer strolling past my bedroom window. Our shelter belt has become a nature reserve over the years, a haven for deer, game birds, an eagle, the neighbors' cows, and the comic stylings of raccoons.
I used to keep a large feeder by the garage to accommodate our now-deceased St. Bernard, Atlas, who was the size of an NFL lineman, and one evening Dylan pulled into the yard and spotted two raccoons crawling on the bin. He watched, bemused, for 20 minutes, while the pair tried to free their brother who had enthusiastically gotten stuck inside. We finally had to call Triple A.
Then there was the mama fox who for a couple of years insisted on building a den at the end of the driveway and would yip at us, telling us to move on. One evening, I glanced out and the kits were sitting out quietly watching the sunset like something out of a Terry Redlin painting.
The deer return in the fall, and this morning when I looked out after hitting snooze seven times (not exaggerating), the leaves had seemingly turned orange overnight. By the way, I'm not sure if the snooze feature is a convenience or some sort of self-inflicted torture device. It's surely indicative of the decline of Western Civilization.
Archaeologist in 4023 A.D.: “What do you think doomed this primitive society, Professor?”
Colleague: “Lack of R.E.M. sleep, I think, and vaping under the reign of Lauren Boebert. She did build some nice pyramids, though”
They say hope “springs” eternal, but around here it's in the fall. The Minnesota Twins have shown signs of life recently with a trio of rookies, no less, and we're running around here like Jim Carrey. “So you're saying there's a chance...” God help me, I believe there is.
After I've exhausted my “snoozes,” I often lie there a while to take in the clucking of the pheasants and the faint wails of anguish from Minnesota. The problem with the Minnesota Vikings is that they're juuuuust good enough to give us hope, but given their history of breaking more hearts than Taylor Swift, it's like betting on the Washington Generals.
It's sort of mandated, because of proximity, that you cheer for the Vikings, and I do. I also have backup teams. I lived in Denver for three years so there are the Broncos, and for some unknown reason, I adopted the Dolphins in 1968, a grade school infatuation, and the only team that seems like a plausible bet this year.
My brother lives near the Wisconsin border, so he's a Packers fan, a team owned by the fans, which is kinda cumbersome. When they want to bring a free agent to Green Bay, I think it involves “Go Fund Me.” Green Bay is the Siberia of the NFL. Unless you like BINGO. Even Denny's closes at 10.
If you're a fantasy footballer like I am, it gets pretty weird because you're cheering for players instead of teams. At the end of the year when I settle up my losses, I always write “donation” on the check. If the IRS wants to fight me on this, they can. I'm pretty sure Dallas Lang is a 501c3.
Of course the biggest controversy each fall involves pumpkin spice. I like my pumpkin pie but I can take or leave a pumpkin spice cappuccino. But somehow, pumpkin spice has become a political dividing line. Live and let live, I say, leave the LGBTQP community alone.
I don't even know if the pumpkin spice in coffee is real.
Spoiler alert: I'm about to reveal something shocking, so if you still believe in the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny, Playboy Bunnies, Santa Claus, or the Great Pumpkin, put this column away now.
Pumpkin pies are not made of pumpkins! It's true. Because pumpkins taste bad. All the cans of “pumpkin” filling you find in the stores are 100% squash. While we're at it, Tiger Meat is not made from tigers, Five Guys Burgers are not made from five guys, chickens don't have fingers, there's no such thing as boneless wings, and head cheese is... Never mind.
Your whole life is a lie.
Stop hating on candy corn, too. If people want to eat wax, leave them alone. It's the only way some of us can revisit our childhood. It's a crayon substitute. When they make Elmer's gummies, we'll be in heaven.
OK, I'm going to hit snooze again, if you haven't already.