Blackberry brandy and lemon drops

Ton Bender

I woke up Saturday morning and saw three deer strolling past my bedroom window. Our shelter belt has become a nature reserve over the years, a haven for deer, game birds, an eagle, the neighbors' cows, and the comic stylings of raccoons.

I used to keep a large feeder by the garage to accommodate our now-deceased St. Bernard, Atlas, who was the size of an NFL lineman, and one evening Dylan pulled into the yard and spotted two raccoons crawling on the bin. He watched, bemused, for 20 minutes, while the pair tried to free their brother who had enthusiastically gotten stuck inside. We finally had to call Triple A.



