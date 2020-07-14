COVID-19 has completely changed the way we all live. Along with worrying about keeping themselves and their families healthy, many small newspaper owners are losing sleep over how to keep this virus from killing the businesses they have worked so hard to build.
Newspapers are a big part of small businesses and when they go away, we not only lose the jobs and tax revenue, we lose a vital news service that is essential in all communities.
We believe a simple proposal could help keep North Dakota newspapers sustainable, however, swift action is required by Congress. Small newspapers are the backbone for news in our communities and it is vital to take action to preserve this essential business for generations to come. Small businesses have been a traditional way for a newspaper to survive due to the role of advertising to market those small businesses. However, advertising costs money, and the sad truth is that advertising is one of the first things small businesses cut when times are tough.
Put yourself in the shoes of a local restaurant with a stack of bills and very little money coming in. By the time they finish paying the most urgent bills – rent, food suppliers, payroll – there is not much left for advertising. Whatever stimulus money they get from Washington will most likely be needed to keep the door open and the lights on. This has made it difficult for newspapers to generate much needed revenue and unfortunately many small newspapers may not survive the current COVID-19 crisis without bold action.
Fortunately, there is a way for Washington to help newspapers stay viable and that is by passing the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. This Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Rep Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Arizona and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington.
There are three parts to this bi-partisan Act. They include the following: credit for local newspaper subscriptions, payroll credit for compensation of journalists and credit for advertising in local newspapers and local media.
We’d like to think that we are vital to the character and strength of our communities, not to mention our democracy.
Think for a moment of the critical role that journalists have played in getting vital local information out to your community during this unprecedented crisis. The legislature has a lot on its plate right now, and the temptation will be to bury this idea, or to take the shortsighted view that we can’t afford to do it right now. But right now is when it’s needed.
We are asking you to support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act by contacting our local congressional delegation urging them to support this important and timely Act to help keep journalism viable.
US Senator Kevin Cramer
400 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
US Senator John Hoeven
328 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
US Representative Kelly Armstrong
1004 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.