It may be just legend, but an unnamed Native American is credited with saying, “Only the government would believe that you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.” As cranky as people are getting about everything, I’m surprised they haven’t begun protesting the time change.
I don’t mind it — actually like it, as it fits the weird routine I’ve slud into. What I do mind is the clock change. Of course, if you’re a rural electric customer, you have to reset your digital clocks every few weeks, anyway. Analog has its place. Remember VCRs? I bought the newish technology in the mid-80’s for the ungodly sum of $800 and ran it until the format died without ever setting the clock. I still haven’t decided whether I should be proud or ashamed of that.
Aaron Rodgers
I’ve never been a fan of Aaron Rodgers. Maybe it’s because of the arrogant, blame-everyone-else-first quarterback mentality (as opposed to the aw-shucks, humility and good humor of columnists). But even after his exhausting “will I play or won’t I” routine last summer, I began to appreciate the joy with which he performed when the season got underway. Now, this. We all get the “my body, my choice” mantra, especially when it suits one’s particular needs at the moment, but don’t lie about being vaccinated. Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins came clean, and fine, that’s up to them, their employer, and the workplace to deal with. Rodgers was trying to have it both ways. We remain in a pandemic, we have the finest medical minds ever assembled in America, and Aaron Rodgers is taking advice from Joe Rogen. You may as well take advice from me, which is: “Consult your doctor.”
JFK Jr. doesn’t show
If things aren’t weird enough, hundreds of QAnon adherents gathered at Dealey Plaza in Dallas last week waiting for their savior, JFK Jr., who died in a 1999 plane crash, to be resurrected and reinstate Donald Trump to the White House. Presumably, JFK Jr. was a Democrat, so I’m not sure how that works. I guess you come back cleansed of your sins. Spoiler alert: He didn’t show. However, there is some conjecture that Rolling Stone Keith Richards is actually JFK Jr. in disguise. I’m not kidding. Hopefully, they are.
And on the home front
This week, the Ashley Tribune and Wishek Star are carrying a letter to the editor from North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger refuting the assertions from Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, that there was something fishy in the North Dakota election, presumably because Donald Trump only got 65 percent of the vote in the state, down 3 percent from 2016. A letter from the Secretary of State slapping down a fellow Republican is rare, if unprecedented.
Magrum, who attended conspiracy theorist and pillow guy Mike Lindell’s cybersecurity seminar, claimed, “cyber security experts have found discrepancies in the ND election ... to the tune of approximately 15,000 votes being switched from President Trump to ‘Obiden’.”
Jaeger said, “That didn’t happen. None were switched. All votes in the 2020 November election were accurately counted as cast by the voter... the election was administered according to state law. It included public voting system testing before and after the election.”
Personally, I like Magrum, but I think casting doubt on the integrity of elections without ironclad proof is playing with fire that could torch democracy. And the “Obiden” thing is just disrespectful. Why offend a third of your constituents? We’re not used to seeing that stuff from our elected representatives. Decorum is a good thing.
Shop local
There’ve been doom and gloom reports of a spoiled Christmas ahead because of shortages and supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. Gosh, you mean I might not get that 70” flat screen? Well, the pandemic and the resulting issues have caused many people to reevaluate their lives. There are worker shortages because after doing the math, some folks realized they were just working to pay for daycare. Our just-in-time product delivery system is still backed up, but really, how tough do we have it?
We have supply chain issues because so much of what we buy comes from overseas. It’s a global economy from oil to t-shirts. Here’s my challenge: buy American and shop local as much as you can. Make them your first stop — not just in a crisis — but always. If we’re not learning from all this and appreciating who we have serving us locally, shame on us.
