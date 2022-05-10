I fell asleep content, thinking about one of the things that makes America uniquely American—baseball. The Minnesota Twins, who stumbled out of the gate last season into a brick wall, were a bigger disappointment than you are to your in-laws, but as of Monday, they'd won 8 of 9.
I don't know... I don't know why we live vicariously through our favorite teams. I'm not going to psychoanalyze, but it probably goes back to our uncluttered childhoods. I adopted the Baltimore Orioles in grade school about the time I was learning the game myself, and I appreciated the way they played. Brooks Robinson, the human vacuum cleaner at third base. Boog Powell, the masher at first base. Four 20-game winners one year—Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar, Dave McNally, and Pat Dobson—and that won't happen again. Plus, the O's had a banty rooster of a manager in Earl Weaver, who espoused a strategy of pitching and two-run homers. I clipped every box score.
I suppose one reason we fall in love with these games is that they're accessible and occasionally achievable. Once in a while, a hard-hit ball ball finds a hapless outfielder's glove even if his eyes are closed. Any duffer has a shot at a hole-in-one on a par 3. We've all bowled a strike.
I'd like to believe that I had more shining moments than my coach, Bob Fuhrman, ever acknowledged—he was a tough grader—but I remember ever atta-boy. Like the time I charged a sinking line drive in right field, caught it on one bounce, and threw the runner out, which in Babe Ruth Baseball counts as a minor miracle. Each time that batter came up the rest of the game, Bob reminded me, “Hey, you got him last time, Tony.” Yeah, that felt pretty good.
And I remember the times he goaded me. In one tight game, after a particularly pathetic-looking swing, Bob called time-out, requiring me to make the embarrassing trek, the bleachers filled with fans, to third base where he was coaching.
“Well, can you hit him,” he asked, adding derisively, “or should we bunt?”
“I can hit him,” I snapped. And I did.
It's curious, the things we remember—the things that encourage us—and those memories serve as a reminder to be thoughtful in our interactions with others. Did Bob imagine that he was making memories? Nah, but he was trying to make us better, encouraging us.
He was old school. I was a smart-aleck. “Let's hear some chatter from the dugout,” he yelled once. In response, I led the team in a mournful moan, something akin to a death rattle, really. Like we all had the same stomach ache. But we were pretty good and therefore, a lot cocky.
As I drifted off, I thought about my dad coming home bone-weary from his job at the Frederick Equity Exchange Elevator, but still mustering the energy from time-to-time to hit me fly balls up the street behind the Methodist Church. Or him teaching me to throw a knuckle ball.
Doug Krueger had developed a wicked knuckler by the time we were playing Legion ball, and he was a such a turd. He delighted in throwing this dancing, insane 85-mph Wiffle ball of a pitch... at batting practice! It's the only time I ever charged the mound. When was I ever going to see that pitch in a game? I guess it's funny now. I guess.
It's memories. It's the renewal of hope each spring; it comes in the season of hope. Everyone's a potential champion in May.
It's hard to give up. I played softball into my 30's, most memorably in Juneau, AK, where it rained. A lot. No game was ever called because of rain. I made one diving grab that nearly drowned me in right-center field as I hydroplaned almost to second base.
I never saw it, but my teammates swore it was true that during one deluge, the team pitcher, outfitted like the Gorton's fisherman in a slicker and waders, protested the game's continuance in the Great Flood. He glumly walked to his car between innings, came back and floated a duck decoy on pitcher's mound the next inning.
Look, I don't know if Babe Ruth really pointed at centerfield before homering there, either, but it's a good story and I'm going to keep telling it.
