I suppose I was born a mystic. Instead of seeing coincidences, I saw universal connections. Instead of seeing interesting phenomena, I saw signs, messages, the hand of a greater power.
I think you’re born a writer, too. Born observers. We see stories and meaning where others don’t. Or at least we’re better able to define them. We ponder things that may not give others pause. That’s not to claim any superpowers; we all have our gifts and interpretations of the things that cross our path.
Something I’ve wondered is when does one become accountable for one’s sins? That question goes back to a summer day in Edgeley, North Dakota, when I was eight. Edgeley was a brief stopping point for my family after we moved from Ashley, North Dakota, before we finally landed in Frederick, South Dakota.
I don’t remember which friend lent me his BB gun, but I remember the day with extraordinary clarity. The bright sun, the vivid green of bushes beside a brown brick church, and a beautiful blue dragonfly resting on the greenery. I thoughtlessly took aim at the creature, never expecting in a million years to hit it, but I did. Broke the poor thing in half. Broke something inside of me, too.
I went on to slay a lot of gophers, to hunt deer, pheasants, and waterfowl, to shoot coyotes and skunks without a twinge of guilt because there was a purpose to it — getting rid of pests and predators or stocking the freezer. But the dragonfly? That was unnecessary, and I carried that guilt with me, buried deep to be sure, but it reemerged from time to time.
I told that story to a friend recently and they attempted to assuage my remorse.
“But you were only in second grade!”
“Yeah. But I knew better.”
A dragonfly’s lifespan is short — one to five weeks — however, compared to a bowhead whale’s 200 years, ours is brief, too. Dragonflies have been on earth for 300 million years. We’ve been here but a blink of an eye.
Last summer, I sat outside writing, drinking in every ray of sunshine, observing the flowers, listening to the birds, and contemplating the cancer battle from which I’d just emerged, feeling lucky, so very lucky. A dragonfly hovered persistently then landed beside me, and ever the mystic, I wondered what it symbolized. I researched it. Wisdom, evolution, new beginnings, hope, and rebirth are among the meanings attributed to dragonflies.
When Dylan and India came home for Thanksgiving they were astonished to see a blue dragonfly boldly tattooed on my right forearm. I’d never imagined, and certainly they hadn’t, that I’d get a tattoo. For one thing, I wasn’t sure I could sit still long enough. Then there was the idea of living with one for a lifetime. The potential for buyer’s remorse. But the older you get the less risk that entails! So that’s how the blue dragonfly came to land on my arm, rays of sunshine behind it with the word “evolve” etched permanently in Sanskrit beneath. A constant reminder to do better.
I swear I hadn’t thought about that doomed dragonfly — consciously, at least — leading up to the tattoo, but when a friend asked me about my new ink, I shared my story of the senseless killing.
“And now, he’s back,” she said. Hmm.
I shared a photo of the tattoo on social media, too, because that’s what we do these days, isn’t it? Well, last week a large, flat package arrived at the office from Laura and Dennis Dockter. I carefully unwrapped it, and there it was, a 12” x 18” watercolor painting of a dragonfly by the noted artist Ric Sprynczynatyk. Spectacular. It gave me shivers.
In a note accompanying the painting, Laura explained that she and Dennis had bought it several years ago, not really knowing why, but, “When I saw your tattoo, I knew why,” she wrote. “It was meant for you. Continued health and happiness to you.”
She’d unknowingly written the end of a chapter without knowing the beginning, so here it is, Laura. I owed you the rest of the story. That dragonfly will live on long after I’m gone on some great-grandchild’s wall. Laura’s note and this column will be on the back of the frame. And when I return, I trust it will be with the lessons that dragonfly taught me.
There’s a space on my living room wall where it was meant to be. From there it will symbolize all the positives mystics through the ages have assigned to it, and one more thing: karmic absolution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.