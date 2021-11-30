Editor’s note: Our understanding is that Tony was injured in a scrum over the giblets at Thanksgiving dinner but is resting comfortably and we expect him to be back with a new column next week. Here’s one from 2011.
It had been going on since December — a recurring case of strep throat, that India couldn’t shake despite round after round of antibiotics. We’d knock it down, it would rear back up. India spent most of her time around the house with a tissue dangling from one persistently runny nostril. The choice was simple. We could start buying antibiotics by the vat or India could have a tonsillectomy.
I am not sure why humans come with non-essential parts like tonsils, adenoids, wisdom teeth, appendixes, gizzards and ear hair other than that without them surgeons would have smaller flat screen televisions. The entire flat screen television industry would be in peril if not for strep throat. The economy is a delicate thing.
We told India that the operation would be “no big deal” because that is what everyone says. But they always fail to include the last part of the sentence, which is “compared to being run over by a bus.”
Dylan, who has had a similar history of throat ailments, overheard a discussion wondering if we shouldn’t consider having his tonsils, which are the size of footballs, out too, our reasoning being that “we had met our deductible.” That is how medicine in America works. The way we saw it, it was almost like a free surgery. You’d be silly to pass up a deal like that. We have not seen Dylan since. There are rumors he is spending the summer with his cousins in Wahpeton, a dangerous gambit in my eyes because Dylan’s aunt, Mean Arlene, is a legendary hypochondriac and four-time AMA Mother of the Year. They have met their deductible so often, they have become close friends. She makes the kids wash in Amoxicillin before lunch, and there is not a tonsil left in the house.
We visited India in the recovery room after the surgery, and not long after so did Dr. Stenger, who she had made promise to show her the tonsils and adenoids before he sent them off either to the lab or to Iceland, where they are considered a delicacy. As you can imagine, viewing these bloody pink organs was quite traumatic and required a sedative. But I’m all right now. You’re talking to a guy who fainted in the dental chair just from hearing the plan for removing my wisdom teeth. I woke up thinking, “Thank God, that’s over,” only to learn that they were going to have to put me down again — this time with an actual anesthetic.
According to our insurance policy, all tonsillectomy victims are “to be thrown into the street” before the day has elapsed, or as I understand it, someone back at corporate headquarters of the insurance company turns into a pumpkin. And if you think that’s rough, there was a woman with a hip replacement down the hall they made dance within the first 24 hours. That explains why you sometimes hear Chubby Checker playing in the halls of Post-Op.
Indy’s challenge was to eat a whole green Popsicle before she could go home, but the poor girl’s throat was too sore. After consulting with the admissions desk and learning that we might be responsible for any additional days in the room at $895 a pop, I offered India $50 bucks to eat that Popsicle. When the going gets tough, the tough start bribing.
After six days, she has graduated from liquids to muffins and applesauce, but she still isn’t talking, resorting to a notebook or email to communicate. From a girl who has been known to text her parents from the back seat of the car, this is nothing new.
Now that I am an expert in the field of tonsil extraction, you are probably wondering, “Tony, should I consider having my tonsils out?” But offering medical advice through a column would be highly irresponsible, so all I am going to say is that you should consider all of those hard-working flat screen TV makers and their families. Not to mention the green Popsicle industry. And those hungry people in Iceland. What have they ever done to you? Nothing. They’re just people like you and me trying to get by.
Besides, you’ve probably already met your deductible.
