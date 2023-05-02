That's the heck of it. The longer one treads upon this firmament, the more friends you lose. That, I wrote long ago, is why we look back at childhood so fondly. We haven't suffered life's inevitable loses.

We gathered last week in the Ashley Baptist Church to say goodbye to Donny Dockter, a big room full of heartbeats beating together, rhythmic applause for a big man.



Tony Bender is the Publisher of the Ashley Tribune and a North Dakota columnist. 

Tags