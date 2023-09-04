I doubt many of us consider what Labor Day is about or think about what the labor movement did to build the middle class. It astonishes me that people who’ve unwittingly benefitted from unions spend so much time demonizing them. Government statistics will tell you that a union worker’s family gets 10-15% higher wages, and they bring non-union members along. Divided we fall.

Some of my proudest moments have come from my brothers, one of who helped unionize Wall Street Journal print plants, the other who was active in a teachers union, trying to bring a measure of financial and workplace respect to these valuable public services. As goes education, so goes our country.



TONY BENDER is publisher of the Ashley Tribune and a North Dakota columnist.

