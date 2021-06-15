They ought to outlaw doorbells on TV commercials.
Our society is grappling with the implications of social media and how much control companies should exert on these platforms. A weighty question to be sure, a balancing act between private ownership and the First Amendment, but the thing that’s driving me and Gus the Wonder Pug crazy are the doorbells on television commercials. I dread seeing Uber Eats on the screen. This has to stop! It’s bad enough when Gus hears or sees another dog onscreen, but this ringing ... he just goes nuts, and the weird thing is, I’m not sure Gus has heard a doorbell in real life. I’m not even sure ours works. It’s all very Pavlovian and irritating as heck.
Dust in the wind
If you’re not praying for rain, you’d better get religion quick. It’s been a long time since my lawn crunched underfoot — certainly not this early in the year, and we’ve gotten a small inkling of what our grandparents and great-grandparents went through in the Dirty Thirties with the recent walls of dust in the air. No-till farming has gone a long way toward managing erosion, but landowners have still lost tons of soil to drought and wind. Like me, you’ve seen aging shelterbelts ripped out and not replaced, and I wonder if we’ve forgotten what the Dust Bowl should have taught us. When you’re driving in a stiff crosswind when you pass a shelterbelt, what happens? You end up overcorrecting when the force of the wind disappears for that stretch. Shelterbelts are an effective way to combat erosion. We all ought to be planting more trees, farmers and civilians alike.
Twins torment
I’ve got a Twins game in my future. I have tickets right behind the Twins dugout. Can you believe the last game I saw was in the final season in the Metrodome? I managed to get us a tour of the inner workings and Dylan was astounded when Derek Jeter passed by. We got to see A-Rod taking swings in an indoor batting cage, and later Mariano Rivera shut down Joe Mauer for the save. Well, you’d be hard-pressed to find a team as snake-bit as the Twins this year between injuries and an implosion in the bullpen. What’s worse for me personally is that I was so enthused about this season I added MLB to my streaming service only to discover the Twins were blacked out! I’ve forgotten my password and haven’t worked up the fortitude to go through tech support to figure out how to cancel the service, so I’m paying $25 a month not to watch the Twins. Which might be worth it.
Pandemic numbers
At last count, more than half of the total U.S. population had been vaccinated — 61 percent of those 12 and older, 172 million total, and now states are bribing people with prizes and Budweiser is even offering free beer if we meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population with at least one dose by July 4. Now, that’s the America I know and love. Slowly but surely people are coming around to the logic of getting vaccinated. No, there’s no grand conspiracy involved, no plot to inject microchips into you so you can be tracked. Heck, you’ve got a phone, don’t you? The only one who knows more about you than Verizon is God, and sometimes she has to ask them. Our phones are getting spooky. The other day I was thinking — just thinking — about irises, which tells you how boring I’ve become, and what shows up on Facebook 30 minutes later? An ad for irises.
Never forget
Memorial Day is in the rear-view mirror. June 6 was the 77th anniversary of D-Day, and on June 5, David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who helped liberate Auschwitz passed away at 98.
It reminded me of the time in the 1980s when I stopped at an old gas station in rural Colorado, the kind of place where old-timers gather for a cool soda and a game of cards, so I stayed for a while. During my visit, and I’m not sure how this came about, the proprietor shared with me photo albums — original black and white original photos of the death camps he’d help liberate. There were bodies stacked like logs in dump trucks. Emaciated corpses everywhere. A reminder that sometimes the line between good and evil is so stark war is inevitable. God bless the warriors who defend righteous causes.
