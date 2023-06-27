I caught an interview last weekend with author Juno Dawson about the recent banning of “This Book is Gay,” which they wrote in 2015 as a sex education book focused on helping LGBTQ and straight kids understand each other and themselves. Dawson is transgender.

I can hear some of you now. “Hold it, Tony, can’t you write about your grandpa’s horse, the weather, or that one time at band camp...?”



Tony Bender is a North Dakota columnist and Publisher of the Ashley Tribune. 

