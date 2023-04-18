I don’t mind telling you folks that I’m tired after another Easter with Mom. I mean, it’s not like we have an Easter kegger, or anything like that, but our family traditions are exhausting. For instance, Mom doesn’t hide Easter eggs in the yard. She hides Easter rabbits.

At least that’s what she told us back when there were six kids in the house and not a lot of money. If we ever caught one, she said, we could eat. We had crackers for Easter dinner most years.



TONY BENDER is publisher of the Ashley Tribune and is a North Dakota columnist.

Tags