By Tris Anderson •
News Monitor
The time has come for me to step down from my position at the News Monitor.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, I’ve handed in my resignation letter.
Over the past year, I’ve had a number of wonderful experiences meeting the people of Richland County and getting to learn about the communities I cover.
I’ve grown not only as a reporter, but as a person.
It’s been a privilege and an honor to serve the communities of Fairmount, Lidgerwood, Hankinson, Wyndmere and more.
The News Monitor is a big responsibility. Each week I reported every story and created the paper. I spent my Tuesdays through Fridays (and sometimes the weekends) reporting and would come into the office at 4 a.m. on Monday to assemble the paper for print.
It was a lot of work, sometimes a trial by fire, but no matter what, I got the paper out every Tuesday and I’m proud of that.
However, as time has gone on, that responsibility has started to weigh on me mentally, physically and emotionally.
If I’m not working on the News Monitor, I’m worrying about the News Monitor. And if I’m not worrying about the News Monitor, I’m worrying that I should be worrying about the News Monitor.
As you read that, you can probably tell that’s not a healthy way to live.
It’s not.
Because of that cycle of worrying, I’ve found myself losing passion and enthusiasm for a job I once loved.
And that’s not fair. It’s not fair to me and it’s especially not fair to the readers.
Journalism is a very public-facing profession. When you’re not passionate, readers can see that.
I watch Wahpeton Daily News’ new sports reporter Robert Wanek Jr. work and I see his passion and fire for journalism. I had that when I started, but I don’t have that now and that’s not fair for the people who read and subscribe to the News Monitor. You deserve the best.
Whether that passion was there or not, every week I’ve always worked my hardest to create the best newspaper possible, and now it’s time for somebody else to give their best.
I have no doubt that Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich and Managing Editor Carrie McDermott will hire someone excellent.
Our newsroom is extremely talented with intelligent, hard-working people. And that’s true for the whole office.
What I’ve said thus far could be construed as me not enjoying my time here, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Since I handed in my resignation, I’ve second guessed myself many times.
I attended a Quilts of Valor ceremony in Hankinson last week and everyone was so welcoming. No less than 10 people made sure that I got something to eat. It’s that warmth and kindness that I’m going to miss immensely.
I’d like to thank the people over the past year who have taken the time to speak with me, send me athletes for athlete of the week and so much more. Speaking to a journalist can be intimidating, it can be an inconvenience, but everyone I’ve spoken to was always kind and willing.
Heather Haberman, Mark Wisnewski, Scott Strenge, Anne Biewer and Erin Bohnenstingl are just a few of the people I’ve worked with regularly over the past year who have inspired me and reminded me why I love journalism.
These are people with a passion for their community, their profession, their families and much, much more. Were I not a reporter, I never would have met them. It makes reporting a joy when you get to speak to people like them. People like them are what makes this job so special.
I’d also like to thank Tara Klostreich and Carrie McDermott for taking a chance on me. This opportunity has meant a lot to me. They’re amazing leaders and mentors, but more importantly, they’re great people.
I’ll still be around until the end of October and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone one last time before I go.
I’m not sure what’s in store for me, I have yet to find another job. But I am going to take some time to reflect and unwind. I’m going to visit my parents for a couple weeks, whom I haven’t seen in over a year. I’ll finally get to meet their puppy, Spud, who they got in September 2020.
And to you, the readers, the subscribers and the people of Richland County; thank you for supporting local journalism. It takes every single one of you to keep this newspaper alive and you do that job with grace, patience and enthusiasm.
See you around.
