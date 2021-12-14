And so this is Christmas. Almost. A time when many of us are still pondering the perfect gifts for those we love. It seems to me that each Christmas is a marker in time of our evolution. Dylan said the other day that he’s at the point when there’s much more satisfaction in giving than receiving. It’s more about sharing the holiday with the ones he loves. The true spirit of Christmas is upon him.
Another milepost is the juncture at which your mother stops giving you underwear for Christmas. You may think you’ve reached adulthood when you’re 18 or 21, but it’s not official until your mom ceases gift-wrapping underwear and socks. I think that happened when I was 27, so I didn’t have to buy underwear until I was about 35.
I spent the last two weekends catching up on laundry and that gave me some time to consider the inconsistencies in my mother’s approach to the holiday. She announced regularly with great fanfare, trumpets and everything, that she’d better not receive a gift with a handle on it — a mop, broom, or a vacuum cleaner — in short, nothing utilitarian or misogynistic, even though that last word was not part of our vocabulary back then. We were relegated to “Yes, ma’am,” and an occasional accusatory “Joel did it.”
When it came to equality of the sexes, my mom was liberated long before Gloria Steinem had a training bra to burn. As I came to understand it, she was not only equal, she was more equal than the rest of us. We were forbidden from saying things like “What’s for supper?” or “I don’t have any clean socks.” To the best of my knowledge, there were six of us kids but it’s possible one or two had been excommunicated before my time for crossing that line. I washed my own “dirty damn baseball uniform.” Unquote.
When someone instills that kind of fear in you — I still flinch if she makes a sudden movement — you don’t really think about the inconsistencies. She had a very narrow window of acceptable gifts — jewelry, perfume, scarves, fine crystal collectibles — but I got underwear. Is that even fair? It’s wildly hypocritical! And I used to think my mom was perfect; I had her on a pedestal but I’m taking her down this instant. For one thing, she might fall and break a hip.
As I was folding my underwear on Saturday ... and I realize many of you don’t ... heathens ... I remembered the good old days when I lived across the street from Carmel’s Cleaners in Hettinger, North Dakota. Every six weeks or so, I would drag a canvas bag that held all my soiled clothes (you could fit a Studebaker in there) across the street, and they would come back to me neatly pressed, folded, and on hangers, for not much more than I’d have paid to slug it out with other bachelors over the last open dryer at the laundromat.
When I could no longer count on Carmelo Bonomo because he refused to follow me when I moved — and if that isn’t a sad reflection on the once-vaunted American work ethic, I don’t know what is — I was forced into a new approach. Conventionality would have meant doing laundry more often but I just kept buying more underwear. Which is how we got to the current situation, me folding about a hundred pairs of underwear over the course of two weekends. A hundred? “Surely, you’re exaggerating, Tony,” you’re thinking. Not by much. If at all. And when you have a hundred pairs — give or take a hundred — they never wear out.
I don’t know how this dating thing is going to go at my age but if we get to the part where she sees my Batman underwear it’s going to be the true test of the relationship, a “Crossing the Rubicon” moment. It could be a dealbreaker, but I love my Batman underwear. And the utility belt comes in handy.
At this point, dear reader, you’re wondering how did Tony take us from sweet Christmas thoughts to a haunting, sordid vision of him in Batman underwear? Probably pole-dancing, too. Easy. Because I’m a professional. And I’ve watched a lot of Hitchcock. And I have no filter. Plus, there’s no one here to stop me. I’m all growed up.
