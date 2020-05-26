A great opportunity to support the community of Lidgerwood is here. The proposed city sales tax increase would greatly assist the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation’s effort to fund the construction of a full-service grocery store and support economic development within the community.
In my opinion, reestablishing a grocery store will drive economic development in Lidgerwood by increasing customer traffic at other businesses.
Funds generated by the local sales tax can be leveraged with other programs to further other economic development initiatives. The proposed grocery store project is a long-term investment that would serve generations to come.
Vote “Yes” for Ordinance No. 274 on your mail-in ballots.
