I’m embarrassed to tell you I fell for “clickbait” on my home computer recently. I’m not embarrassed because I was fooled by a scam, but because I know better. I go through regular training at work on ways to keep my computer safe.
Although I allowed the scammers into my laptop, I stopped them before they got what they wanted. That’s where my training kicked in.
When I clicked on the fake link, instantly a warning message popped up saying my computer was at risk. It appeared to be from Microsoft Windows Security team. It was very realistic and kept flashing at me that my information was at risk and to call a specific 800-number.
Being panicked and thinking the longer I let it go, the more information they could be accessing, I called. Mistake number one.
Several minutes into my call with the fake customer support person, I downloaded a piece of software. Mistake number two.
I eventually realized what they were after and when I gave them answers they didn’t like, they hung up on me. But I had installed something on my laptop by then and was afraid I’d given them the key to my personal information, so I immediately called our local computer support business, Digital Guru. They gave my laptop the once over, were able to clear up my problem and educated me in the process.
This is considered a tech scam. What this particular scammer was after was my bank account information.
An enticing headline is all it took to get me to call them.
But this isn’t the only type of tech support scam out there.
Microsoft support offers ways to protect yourself from these types of scams, and trust me, I now know what to do to avoid this in the future.
Experts warn that tech support scams are an industry-wide issue where scammers use scare tactics to trick you into unnecessary tech support services to supposedly fix device or software problems that don’t exist. At best, scammers get you to pay them to “fix” a non-existent problem. At worst, they steal your personal or financial information. If you allow them to remotely access your computer to “fix” the problem, they will often install malware, ransomware or other unwanted programs that can steal your information or damage your device and data.
Tips Microsoft shares on how to protect yourself against scams include knowing that the company does not send unsolicited email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or provide tech support to fix your computer. They advise to never call a phone number that appears in a pop-up or error message, and to be wary of downloading software from third-party sites as they may bundle malware and other threats.
Here’s the real link for Microsoft support, if you want more information on tech scams: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/protect-yourself-from-tech-support-scams-2ebf91bd-f94c-2a8a-e541-f5c800d18435/.
Better to be safe than sorry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.