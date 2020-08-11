H i again folks. Can we talk? By that I mean the usual routine where I write and you read. Some of you have been along for the ride for nearly 30 years. (I started when I was 12 with scintillating topics like cutting up clams for bullhead bait and why Brooks Robinson should be president.) The thing is I’d like to keep the streak going for a while.
However, judging from the upward spiral of COVID-19 cases in the region and nationally, we’re going to lose some friends and neighbors. Many of those losses are avoidable. The fact is we’ve gotten sloppy. As if we could just wish this pandemic away. We can’t. We have to do what the pioneers who settled these prairies did — persevere. Be smart. Hang in there.
Forget the Facebook scientists, here’s the deal. Social distancing works. Hand-washing works. Wearing a mask minimizes the chance for infection for both the wearer and those around them. Is that really too much to ask? One small thing to help protect their families and yours? It’s basic personal responsibility.
This is a country that clawed back from a Great Depression which was compounded by drought. And from there, we mustered the spirit and national unity to overhaul entire industries to defeat fascism in WWII. There was rationing. Men in uniforms pulled up to hundreds of farmhouse across this state to deliver the news of the ultimate sacrifice to mothers and fathers. You can wear a mask, my friend. You can do this one small, patriotic thing when you’re in public places. It’s not a political act. It’s one of respect for your fellow man.
We think we’re safer on the plains, and we are, but take a walk through any cemetery. Every pandemic finds us. Well, in our small neighborhood of McIntosh County, it’s found us all right, and we’ve already taken some hits. Had we gotten lackadaisical? Absolutely. And frankly, I don’t think we were, broadly speaking, that dialed in. That’s human nature though; we’re reckless optimists and feckless deniers, and the sad thing is, most of us have to experience pain, loss, and fear to change. You pull your hand back from a hot stove.
I ran the numbers. Between two schools, Ashley and Wishek, there are more than 400 individuals — students, teachers, bus drivers, cooks, and janitors — interconnected to one of the oldest populations in the country. I’m sure the landscape is much the same in other places where this column runs. Even out on the prairie, we are connected to hundreds and thousands of people we cherish.
We are on a trajectory now that almost guarantees that every one of us will be wounded by this pandemic. But we have it within our power to make a difference. Don’t just live for today. Think about tomorrow.
There are different kinds of sacrifices. One kind gets you a medal on your chest or a 21-gun salute. In this case, it’s impossible to quantify, but I’m confident of one thing, if everyone who reads this wears a mask, socially distances, and practices good hygiene, lives will be saved. The term “quiet heroism” comes to mind. Can wearing a mask be heroic? Well, you’re saving lives, and that’s what heroes do. It’s such a small thing to ask, and the reward is so great. You can make a difference.
Up to now, from the top to the bottom, this nation’s response to this pandemic has been abysmal. We’ve gotten soft, sloppy and arrogant. Uninformed and arrogant. It’s not a good combination.
But here’s the good news. America historically has recovered from its stumbles. No, it’s not a given. It will require the same persistence, sacrifice, and responsibility that it always has. The formula never changes. Of course, it will be hard — it has been hard — but it’s nothing compared to some of the things we, as a nation, have experienced. It will get harder, though, if we don’t try harder.
Patience. Persistence. Discipline. Prayer. Have a little faith. Multiple vaccines are under development. We just have to hang in there. We can do this. You can do this. Wear a mask.
