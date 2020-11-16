Dear Community,

On behalf of our patients, employees and

providers, we want to thank all of you for your

efforts in keeping our community safe. Your use of science-based methods, including wearing face masks, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and quarantining when necessary, make an absolute difference in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

We also thank our employees and providers for their innovation and flexibility. Their dedication in going beyond their traditional roles to cover needs throughout this record demand for healthcare services has been extraordinary. From working long shifts with incredibly complex patients to diligently trying to meet the record demand in clinical services, our employees, physicians and advanced practitioners continue to rise to the occasion. 

Despite all that we are doing, we anticipate that our pandemic cases will continue to increase as cold weather, more indoor activities and holiday gatherings happen. We ask that you be even more diligent with social distancing, wearing face masks, and practicing good hand hygiene during this most

critical time. 

We know everyone misses family and friends, are experiencing fatigue and long for a return to normal; our hearts ache for the patients struggling, distressed families and health care staff working around the clock. Please, do not let your guard down. We are making headway. We and the community need your help now, more than ever.

 We are all in this together. Please continue to take care of yourselves, support one another, and mask up to safeguard our family, friends and community.

Thank you.

Brittany Jaehning, Director of Operations, Sanford Wahpeton Clinic

Dr Patrick Emery, Physician Chair, Sanford Wahpeton Clinic 

Julie Rosenberg, Administrator, Essentia Wahpeton Clinic

Dr Duane Strand, Primary Care Section Chair, Essentia Wahpeton Clinic

Mike Goroski, Manager, Ambulance Service, Inc.

David Nelson, President, CHI St Francis Health

