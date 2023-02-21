I was saddened when my mother told me that JoAnn Derry had passed away. She was 90. Her obituary described her as “a firecracker with grit and determination.” Yup. That was her, all right.

I met her in Sunday School at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Frederick, South Dakota, in 1968. I was misbehaving one day — hard to imagine, I suppose — when she threatened me with the most dire consequences. If I didn’t straighten up I would have to sit on her lap.



