There are still two places in McIntosh County where they'll pump your gas—Curt's Service in Wishek, and what used to be Willie's Service in Ashley. Willie recently retired, so the corner gas station with the fading Sinclair colors is now called Brad's Service.
They're good people. They'll still fill your tank with a smile (or at least not a scowl) and provide road service when you're in a pinch, but I'll admit I miss my weekly conversations with Willie through a rolled-down window about things like the price of scrap iron.
Willie's pretty much cornered the market on that stuff, and in the process has cleaned up a lot of farmyards. Free, even. I guess you could say Willie Jangula is good for America. McIntosh County, at least.
He calls me “Lucky,” and I guess I am, but in no way do I have as much money as he accuses me of having. He did always let me charge my fills and settle up monthly, part of a quaint, bygone Era of Trust that isn't quite bygone in Ashley. Or Wishek, for that matter. Here, a handshake still works.
The uniform's always been the same. Gray pants and a gray work shirt unbuttoned two buttons too many. A bolt through one ear for a earring. Like Frankenstein or something. Mischievous smirk.
I had an X-ray on a balky shoulder at Ashley Medical Center last week and mock-complained at the desk afterward. Their eyes got big. You see, the technician had declined to let me take my shirt off. Wasn't necessary, she said. In fact, she seemed kind of desperate to keep me buttoned up.
“I haven't looked this good without my shirt on in years,” I whined. “She kind of hurt my feelings.” The nurses nodded sympathetically. “Wouldn't let me go disco...” More concerned nodding. “Or full-on Willie Jangula!”
They roared.
Willie's been an institution in the 25 years I've been here although a few malcontents might contend he should be institutionalized. Certainly not mythologized. For one, the Lutheran minister who penned a Letter to the Editor to complain about the foul language echoing from Willie's seasonally-open garage doors down to the neighborhood of churches of various denominations clustered next door like God's own Alamo.
I'm not familiar with the brand, but Willie used to complain loudly and colorfully about those “Effing” brakes and those “Effing” mufflers frozen to those “Effing” tailpipes, and what is the effing world, coming to, anyway?
To hear Willie tell it, he'd effing settled down before I moved here. Stopped drinking. Started behaving. So, I guess I've only known Mellow Willie, the accomplished folk artist who can create steel magnolias and fantastic animals—snakes and such—with a cutting torch and welding rods. I've offered to sell his creations at a significant markup so I can finally have as much money as he thinks I have but so far he's ignored my offer.
I've long contended that the biggest characters emerge from small towns. Like the goldfish that becomes a whale in a stock tank. There's an ease, elbow room, freedom here, that facilitates eccentricity. I grew up in a town like that. I was the kid befriended by retired farmers because I listened to their stories and half-believed them. I was the kid whose oil change duties were interrupted when the bell rang at Cenex. I was the kid who filled your tank. So, if I get nostalgic about this sort of thing, well, patience, dear reader.
One day, I glanced out my office window and saw Willie striding past Ashley SuperValu like Stevie Wonder, sunglasses on, an empty leash floating ahead of him. No explanation. Just Willie and an invisible guide dog.
On Valentines Day, I convinced him to run a “Free Kiss From Vern With a Fill” promotion just to torture Vern Geiszler. The widows came out in droves—they filled up lawnmowers and weed whackers—but were sorely disappointed to only receive a Hershey's Kiss from a beleaguered Vern at the end of the transaction.
They're advertising a “surprise retirement party” for Willie in the paper this week. I'm not sure how that works exactly, whether it expresses confidence that our newspaper advertising is really going to pack them in or that Willie doesn't have a subscription. Or both. But mine is not to question when it comes to Willie Jangula.
I'm going to the party. Gonna walk in with my shirt unbuttoned down to my navel.