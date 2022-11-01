There are still two places in McIntosh County where they'll pump your gas—Curt's Service in Wishek, and what used to be Willie's Service in Ashley. Willie recently retired, so the corner gas station with the fading Sinclair colors is now called Brad's Service.

They're good people. They'll still fill your tank with a smile (or at least not a scowl) and provide road service when you're in a pinch, but I'll admit I miss my weekly conversations with Willie through a rolled-down window about things like the price of scrap iron.



