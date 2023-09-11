230905-news-monitor-p5-DEO

The author ended the traditional summer fishing season with a few walleyes caught on Jigging Raps. However good fishing across the region will continue for a variety of species as fall triggers seasonal feeding binges.

 Photo by Nick Simonson

With a hit like a freight train, my rod doubled over on the lift of the firetiger Jigging Rapala and the walleye that showed up as an arc on the screen of the sonar a second before was suddenly a real-life connection at the other end. While the fifteen-inch fish wasn’t all that big, he certainly behaved like a contender with the hard take and some decent combat for a walleye his size. I smiled as I released him back into the water - still warm for the mid-September morning at just a hair under 70 degrees on the surface - and thought of how we had plied the same waters in the same space at the beginning of the openwater season, when things weren’t so warm.

The quick outing was a nice bookend to another summer of ups and downs, challenges and diversions, sunrises and sunsets, and a menagerie of memories on the water chasing after my various favorite species. At this point in the year, however, I am quick to close the chapter and think of the ones just opened and those to come in the next few days as my focus shifts to hunting. But the more I think about it, the more I realize that some of the best angling of the year, and the best I’ve had in my life, comes in the next few weeks on the calendar.



