Owen Skovholt, 15, Wahpeton High School, and Kasen Neppl, 15, Richland 44 High School, Colfax, N.D., show off some of what they caught during the Sept. 17 Marv Manock Youth Waterfowl Hunt. A Red River Area Sportsmen's Club event, it was held at Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge outside Cayuga, N.D.
Editor’s Note: The latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines the great outdoors in the Southern Red River Valley. Our concluding installment looks at the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club’s work in providing recreation opportunities for youth.
Dollops of pancake batter sizzled as they landed on griddles. The aroma of roasted locally produced sausage lingered in the air. Breakfast would soon be served Saturday, Sept. 17 to 14 young hunters, all of whom would have the opportunity to share stories of their early morning.
Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge, south of Cayuga, North Dakota, hosted the participants of the recent coed Marv Manock Youth Waterfowl Hunt. Celebrating nearly 25 years in the Southern Red River Valley, the Manock hunt is one of the year-round activities offered by the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC).
“For whatever reason, some moms and dads are not interested or are not able to take their kids outdoors,” RRASC President Greg Gerou said. “What we do is offer a way that they can get out and have a good time.”
Kasen Neppl, 14, attends Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. He and hunting partner Owen Skovholt, 15, Wahpeton High School, each caught three waterfowl during the Manock hunt. While Skovholt had been taking part in the waterfowl hunt since he was 12, Neppl was experiencing his second annual event on Sept. 17.
“I brought him with me last year and he liked it so much, he decided to come back this year,” Skovholt said.
Peer mentorship through promoting the outdoors is common. Neppl hopes to continue the trend in his own community.
“Typically, that’s what we do,” Skovholt said. “When younger people want to go hunting and don’t have the resources, we step up and take them outdoors.”
RRASC members continue to promote the personal, social and ecological benefits of experiencing nature and the outdoors. The Manock hunt included experienced boys and girls, as well as newcomers.
“I’ve done this a lot,” said Aubrey Odens, 14, Wahpeton High School. “This is my third or fourth time duck hunting.”
Odens hunted alongside Brennen Larson, 12, and Makenna Manock, 13, both Wahpeton Middle School students, and Kevin Manock, Makenna’s grandfather and one of RRASC’s mentors. No matter how well each of the hunters did, all had an enjoyable late summer morning.
“Each had a few ducks come in and they all fired a few shots. There were not many ducks flying, but they had fun. They had a chance to do this and had a good time,” Kevin Manock said.
Kevin Manock is the nephew of the late Marv Manock, who died in February 2009. His accomplishments included serving as RRASC’s president, earning its Sportsman of the Year award and, of course, the Youth Waterfowl Hunt.
“We like to keep this going rather than let it fade out,” Kevin Manock said. “We want to keep each generation of kids involved in the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, camping and scouting.”
RRASC leadership also includes Vice President Brad Glarum, Secretary Mary Bostrom, Treasurer Greg Braun (who mentored Neppl and Skovholt on their hunt) and Directors Cindie Van Tassel, Rich Truesdell and Kelly Carlson. The club will host the annual Sportsmen’s Smoker at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
As the Manock hunt participants awaited breakfast, a meal donated and prepared by RRASC members and supporters, they shared stories and laughter.
“I think my favorite part of the day was just the comedy and the experience with these two,” Odens said about hunting with Larson and Makenna Manock.
Outdoor activities can be a family affair. Kevin Manock, for example, has had his two now-adult children take part in the waterfowl hunt. He expects that his grandchildren will take part “when that time comes.” Activities can also be shared by friends from all walks of life.
RRASC’s upcoming fall activities will include a Saturday, Oct. 1 youth pheasant hunt at Chuck Haus’ farm west of Hankinson. The Haus property is also the site of the Ladies Rooster Roundup, held exclusively for adult women and taking place Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16.
“My favorite part (of hosting youth) is when the kids hold their pheasant. They’re excited by what they’ve caught,” Haus said.
Gerou agrees, proudly recalling positive feedback from young hunters and anglers.
“We’ll get thank you letters saying, ‘That was so much fun,’” Gerou said.
