Past — Present — Future: Countdown begins on floodwatch

THE PAST
It took Richland County some time before it recovered from aerial flooding last year. Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht said just when it was hoped the Wild Rice River was going to crest in southeastern North Dakota, another winter storm swept in with a lot of water content in the snow. Rivers were high for weeks, Lambrecht said. About 53 county roads were closed because of flood water either topping or washing out roads and bridges. It wasn’t known how many miles of roads were closed, Lambrecht said, because flooding seemed endless. Problem areas were in the Wild Rice River corridor and continued throughout the summer, even after the flood crest. Water breached many basements because of pressure from high water tables across the region. Lambrecht was concerned about responding to emergencies because closed roads slow response times, he said.
THE PRESENT
A slow melt is expected to continue for the next 10 days with temperatures fluctuating from the 20s to near 40. This continued temperature pattern will ripen the snow pack, but will not lead to significant runoff into the river systems thanks to the below freezing overnight lows, said National Weather Service forecaster Greg Gust. Cooler air will hold high temperatures well below freezing allowing the ripened snow pack to cool back down. No major precipitation systems are expected this week, with only light snow expected Sunday into Monday, Gust said. The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has the region warmer and wetter than average through March 19. If this holds, it could lead to a beginning of more widespread runoff, especially in the southern Red River Basin from mid to late March, Gust said. While the snowpack is “ripening,” it is not running into the rivers yet, he said. Ditches remain full of snow and culverts are still blocked, leaving little room for snowmelt to reach area rivers, he said.
THE FUTURE
“This year very well could be a top-five flood, though much is left to be determined,” forecaster Greg Gust said. The fall to early winter, going back from Sept. 1 through December 2019, was a record for precipitation in the area — 6 to 8 inches above normal — leaving soils wet beneath today’s snow cover. Record fall flooding left ditches, wetlands and many farm fields full of water. Translation — there is a high risk of major flooding here, greater than 65 percent at Fargo/Moorhead, Halstad, Grand Forks/East Grand Forks, Oslo, Drayton and Pembina on the Red River. There is a high risk of major flooding at Kindred, the West Fargo diversion, Harwood on the Sheyenne River and at Abercrombie on the Wild Rice River, Gust said. The Red River near Wahpeton/Breckenridge is considered a moderate risk to flood. The Wild Rice River created high water issues throughout the summer last year and could do the same this year.
