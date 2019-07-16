Patricia ‘Pat’ Marie Beebe, 93, of rural Custer, South Dakota, passed away peacefully July 9, 2019 at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St James Catholic Church in Edgemont, South Dakota.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, South Dakota.
Patricia Marie Woytassek was born Jan. 20, 1926, in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, the daughter of Andrew and Frances (Skroch) Woytassek. She grew up in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and attended St. Boniface Catholic School through eighth grade. She went on to graduate from public school in 1943.
Pat was married on Feb. 1, 1946, to Wayne Thomas ‘Tom’ Beebe at the priest’s home in Edgemont. In 2015, they celebrated 69 years together.
Pat devoted her life to being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent 30 years on the ranch west of Edgemont where she and Tom raised cattle and sheep. In the summer of 1975, they sold the ranch and went into semi retirement buying a place south of Custer. In July of 2015, Pat moved to Hot Springs and lived at Pine Hills Retirement Community until moving to Seven Sisters Living Center.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Beebe of Hot Springs, South Dakota; and Gale (Mike Slater) Beebe of rural Custer, South Dakota; two grandsons, Stephen Schultz of Arlington, Virginia; and Christopher Schultz of Casper, Wyoming.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Frances Woytassek; her husband, Tom; brother, James Woytassek; and an infant son, Thomas Lee Beebe.
A memorial has been established in Patricia’s name.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
