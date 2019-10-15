Pauline B. Mahler, 62

Pauline B. (Snyder) Mahler, 62, Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Visitation was held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, followed by her 2:30 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with the Rev. Mark Gronseth officiating.
Pauline Snyder was born April 8, 1957 to Frederick and Muriel (Schutt) Snyder in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up in rural Fairmount. She attended country school in LaMars Township. In 1975 she graduated from Rosholt High School, Rosholt, South Dakota. She furthered her education at Mayville State College for four years and received her degree in art.
She was united in marriage to Ron Mahler on Dec. 6, 1980 in Fairmount. They made their home in rural Fairmount, where they farmed and raised their daughter, Amber. She was the treasurer for the Hankinson Sand Hills Saddle Club for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, helping on the farm, taking care of the calves and pigs, riding horse and spending time with family and friends. Pauline was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the North Dakota State University Bison.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Ron Mahler, Fairmount; her daughter, Amber (Charles) Kingzett, Ellendale, North Dakota, and their sons, Braison and Brady; brother, Rick (Shirley) Snyder, Fairmount; and her sister-in-law, Norma Mahler, Fairmount.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Muriel Snyder.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
